Aventurine Green 2020 Porsche 911 Looks Flawless in Switzerland

Hello you Porschephiles - remember Aventuring Green? You know, the fresh shade that was introduced for the 992. Well, with 2020 Neunelfer deliveries now under way, the time has come to check out the said shade in the real world.
To be more precise, this rear-engined machine has recently landed in Switzerland, with the sportscar having already been delivered to its owner.
As aptly noted by the Porsche specialist that brought this S model to our attention, Aventurine Green looks like a shade of grey that packs green reflections.
Note that the coupe is fitted with the Sport Design package, while the Sport Design sideskirts, which are offered as a separate option (these use the color of the body) are also present.
Then we have the generously-sized oval tailpipes, which signal the presence of the Sport Exhaust System (the standard hardware packs quadruple round tailpipes that are smaller).
As for those red calipers, these signal the presence of the standard steel brakes. Speaking of which, Porsche has recently mentioned that owners who spend a lot of time on the track should stick to the steel brakes.
While the carbon-ceramic units, which feature yellow calipers, offer superior fading resistance, these come with plenty of drawbacks. For instance, the extreme heat cycles the stopping hardware is subjected to during circuit stints can lead to cracks in the rotors. And replacing the carbon-ceramic units is extremely expensive.
Then we have all the squeaks, with the German carmaker having even come up with a video that talks about this being normal for PCCBs (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes).
Now, if you should decided to go for this pricey option in spite of those mentioned above, you should know they deliver one extra asset. Their scale-friendly nature means they reduce unsprung weight, which brings benefits in terms of both coziness and handling.
The first time I see the new 992 in Aventurine Green outside car shows. This car was delivered to a customer in Switzerland. I really like the spec. The color looks grey with a little bit of green and makes the car very classy. Very nice addition to the standard colors. ÷ Rennlist / DKST #porsche #porsche911 #911 #painttosample #aventurinegreen #makegreengreatagain #992 #porsche992