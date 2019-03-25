Nurburgring-Crashed Audi R8 Sends Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport Pair Crashing

The Nurburgring has become safer for 2019, thanks to fresh asphalt in certain sections and new protection elements, among others. However, no safety measures introduced by officials can completely prevent human error, with this still being the leading cause of Green Hell trouble. And a three-vehicle crash that took place over the weekend of VLN racing is an example as good as any.

9 photos



And while this accident isn't something special, the moments that followed it caused mayhem on the Nordschleife. You see, the driver spent precious seconds without removing the R8 from the dangerous area. And when the racer finally decided to turn the Audi around, he entered the racetrack while a group of Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsports was approaching, obviously at motorsport pace.



The first



As such, both Porsches got round the Audi without making contact, but couldn't avoid sliding into the guardrail.



And, as you'll notice in the said video, at least one of the Clubsports sustained serious damage, with one of its rear wheels being out of place. Nevertheless, their drivers did the right thing, returning to the track and appearing to take the vehicles away from the hazardous zone. And here's to hoping more drivers end up following such basic safety procedures, be they pros or amateurs.



The fiasco kicked off with an Audi R8 LMS entering a turn using a wide line. Thus, the V10 racecar ended up in the guardrail, bounced off, spun and hit the metallic protection element on the other side of the track - you'll notice the whole shenanigan at the 4:28 point of the video below, which shows a compilation of tense moments that took place on Saturday.And while this accident isn't something special, the moments that followed it caused mayhem on the Nordschleife. You see, the driver spent precious seconds without removing the R8 from the dangerous area. And when the racer finally decided to turn the Audi around, he entered the racetrack while a group of Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsports was approaching, obviously at motorsport pace.The first 718 Cayman GT4 CS managed to avoid the Audi racecar blocking off more than half the track (think: asphalt), but we can't say the same about the pair of Zuffenhausen racecars that followed.As such, both Porsches got round the Audi without making contact, but couldn't avoid sliding into the guardrail.And, as you'll notice in the said video, at least one of the Clubsports sustained serious damage, with one of its rear wheels being out of place. Nevertheless, their drivers did the right thing, returning to the track and appearing to take the vehicles away from the hazardous zone. And here's to hoping more drivers end up following such basic safety procedures, be they pros or amateurs.