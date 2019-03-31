2020 Porsche 911 Nurburgring Near-Crash Is Ridiculous, Saved By Gravel Trap

Since the 2020 Porsche 911 reached its owners, it was only a matter of time until somebody lost control of a 992 on the Nurburgring - the Green Hell opened its gates for the 2019 season earlier this month and yes, the driver of an eight-generation Neunelfer almost crashed during the public session that took place yesterday.

9 photos



The shenanigan took place in the Brunnchen 2 corner, which is one of YouTube's favorite bends. And the track officials aren't exactly strangers to the oh-snap moments that take place here, which is why a massive gravel trap was placed on the exit of the bend (more on this below).You see, the aficionados behind the wheel of the rear-engined coupe made a Ring rookie mistake, choosing a line that sent the car wide. And since the 450 horsepower Porscha (this is an S model, the only engine option currently available) entered the turn at respectable speed, there was little the driver could to in the effort to stay on the track.As such, the Porscha left the asphalt, hitting the saved gravel trap, which helped save the day (the sound of the rocks not caressing the 911 is cringe-worthy, we know).It looks like the driver of the Zuffenahusen machine went for a somewhat precautions approach. For starters, the gear head didn't step on the brakes, which could've sent the rear end loose. In fact, the same effect could've been achieved by overcorrecting the understeer tendency of the sportscar once this entered the gravel, but it seems like the driver reduced the steering angle at the point.Regardless, the Porsche 911 managed to avoid hitting the metallic element on the side of the track.And while you'll get to see the 992 shenanigans at the 1:20 point of the clip below, you can see a Mini wielder making a similar mistake at the 2:55 point.Then again, some drivers simply choose to fight fire with drifting and slide they way through this bend - the Supra at the 5:04 point is an example as good as any.