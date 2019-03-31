autoevolution

Porsche 911 GT2 RS Does Violent Donuts, Driver Loses It

31 Mar 2019
Nowadays, shenanigans such as burnouts, donuts and drifting have gained more traction than ever. The the official commercial for the Toyota Prius, the the kid next door tray-sliding his mom's Toyota and hitting social media, burning tires is everywhere these days. However, if you're looking for such shenanigans that involve Porsches, you'll notice there are rather rare.
You see, Zuffenhausen machines are meant to grip and go, hence their passion for racetracks. Of course, with a bit of perseverance, even the most hardcore of Neunelfers can become a slip angle monster. Or can it?

Well, the answer obviously depends on multiple factors, such as the driving surface, the weather, the state of the tires and, of course, the element linking the pedals to the steering wheel.

Then again, we're not here to write a Porsche drifting manual (that would be engaging, though). Instead, we've brought along one of the... rather rare occurrences we mentioned in the intro.

To be more precise, we want to show you a piece of footage that involves a 991.2-generation Porsche 911 GT2 RS baking some donuts.

We've never been big fans of stunts that simply involve applying steering wheel lock and plenty of gas and letting the car to the job. Fortunately, though, the adventure we have here doesn't deserve that label.

Instead, this shenanigan requires precise car contro, with the one behind the wheel drawing wide rubber circles. However, if we are to judge by the soundtrack, that 700 horsepower beast just wants to return to its chronograph-impressing activities. Of course, this is dictated by the factory setup and if you're looking for a more tail-happy attitude, you might want to turn to developers such as Porsche-owner Manthey Racing.

Of course, this conflict between the aficionado and his machine ends up in a spin, which is why it's best to leave such adventures for controlled environments (no, your cul-de-sac is not a controlled environment).

 

