Skoda will redesign the Launched in 2012 on the MQB platform and Volkswagen everything, the Typ 5E is produced in the Czech Republic, Russia, India, China, Kazakhstan, and Algeria. It’s an understated success story, and the Octavia is Skoda’s most popular nameplate worldwide thanks to 388,200 sales in 2018.“Double that of the automaker’s next most popular model,” highlights Automotive News Europe , referring to the Rapid. First utilized in the ‘30s, the nameplate came back in 2012 for a small family car developed to take over three continents. More to the point, those are Europe, Asia, and Africa.The Scala serves as the replacement for the Rapid, larger and more expensive than the preceding mode. On the upside, it’s much safer, more techy and comfy, and more efficient thanks to improved aero. Having said these, let’s turn our attention back to the Octavia.Celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2019, the original was introduced in 1959 by AZNP. “A Z N what now?” That used to be Skoda’s name until the communist regime fell, standing for Automobilové Závody Národní Podnik. The Octavia from 1996, the first generation developed from a clean sheet of paper by the Volkswagen Group , got the ball rolling.Before the 1996 Octavia, however, the Volkswagen Group attempted to redesign the Skoda Favorit, turning it into the Felicia from 1994 to 2001. The Favorit is the last Skoda based on the Czech automaker’s own platform, representing the end of an era for Mladá Boleslav and the Czech automotive industry.Skoda will redesign the Octavia from the ground up in 2020, eight years after the third generation started production. The fourth generation “is expected to be revealed later this year,” and similar to the Golf Mk 8, the Octavia will utilize an evolution of the MQB platform.