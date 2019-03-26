autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

Slammed Skoda Karoq Racing Crossover Is Confusing

26 Mar 2019, 21:46 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Tuning
Not too long ago, Skoda had only one SUV, the Yeti. And because it was an only child, it could get away with anything, including being ugly.
2 photos
Slammed Skoda Karoq Racing Crossover Is Confusing
But today, the company has three in Europe with yet more available in China. There's even an RS version of the big Kodiaq. So we think the Karoq is too ugly and boring for its own good.

Most configurations are front-wheel-drive, silver with 16-inch wheels. Pass one on the street, and you won't give it a second glance. However, one designer was so taken with the Karoq that h decided to make it into a race car.

Rostislav Prokop is the guy who made the slammed Rolls-Royce Cullinan a while back. It seems bringing SUVs closer to the ground is a hobby of his, especially when their design is controversial or forgettable.

In this case, the Karoq got the blacked out treatment, where the windows and lights are blended into the body. After that, the designer created a unique body kit that's fitting of the DTM.

Both sets of fenders have been bulged out by several inches. This, together with air ride suspension is enough to make the crossover swallow up a set of extra-wide alloy wheels. It's so low that you couldn't slide a credit card between the body and tires.

But that's not the full extent of the kit, as ground effects are also added, such as the adjustable front spoiler and massive side skirts. Around the back, this digital tuning project sports quad exhaust pipes and a trunk spoiler.

We wouldn't be surprised if some crazy owner decided to slam his Karoq. But nobody is going to have fender flares. Rumors suggest Skoda might eventually make an RS version with the 300 HP powertrain from the T-Roc R. But we'll believe it when we see it.
Skoda Karoq Skoda Karoq rendering Skoda rendering
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
SKODA models:
SKODA Kamiq (EU)SKODA Kamiq (EU) Medium SUVSKODA ScalaSKODA Scala CompactSKODA Kodiaq GT (China)SKODA Kodiaq GT (China) Medium SUVSKODA Kodiaq RSSKODA Kodiaq RS Medium SUVSKODA KamiqSKODA Kamiq Medium SUVAll SKODA models  
 
 