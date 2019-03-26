Slammed Skoda Karoq Racing Crossover Is Confusing

Not too long ago, Skoda had only one SUV, the Yeti. And because it was an only child, it could get away with anything, including being ugly.

Most configurations are front-wheel-drive, silver with 16-inch wheels. Pass one on the street, and you won't give it a second glance. However, one designer was so taken with the Karoq that h decided to make it into a race car.







In this case, the Karoq got the blacked out treatment, where the windows and lights are blended into the body. After that, the designer created a unique body kit that's fitting of the DTM.



Both sets of fenders have been bulged out by several inches. This, together with air ride suspension is enough to make the crossover swallow up a set of extra-wide alloy wheels. It's so low that you couldn't slide a credit card between the body and tires.



But that's not the full extent of the kit, as ground effects are also added, such as the adjustable front spoiler and massive side skirts. Around the back, this digital tuning project sports quad exhaust pipes and a trunk spoiler.



