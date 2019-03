SUV

The milestone vehicle was made at the Kvasiny factory in the Czech Republic. However, the same car is also put together in Aurangabad (India), Nanjing (China), Ust-Kamenogorsk (Kazakhstan) and Solomonovo (Ukraine).Skoda claims that this production is due to the Superb being one of the most popular cars in the European midsize segment. But we don't think it's that simple. Looking at an infographic, they released, the Superb is only the fifth most popular car, only ahead of the Citigo and the Karoq, which didn't have a full year of sales in 2018.Also, China is by far the biggest single market, sucking up about a quarter of all the world's Skodas. They also have about as many customers in Russia as in the UK or the Czech Republic.Skoda likes to time these milestone announcements, so we expect the Superb mid-life facelift to be revealed within a month. It's also going to be their first-ever plug-in model. The first VW-based Superb came out in 2001, and during that time, they've sold about 1,250,000 sedans and wagons.The Superb is one of the biggest cars based on the MQB platform, which a wheelbase measuring 2,841 mm. Currently, you can buy it with a 150 horsepower versions of the 1.5 TSI and 2.0, as well as a 1902.0 TDI. The most potent model has 272 HP from a 2-liter turbo.Michael Oeljeklaus, Skoda Board Member for Production and Logistics, had this to say about the milestone: “Today, we have half a million reasons to be proud. The production milestone is great evidence of the Skoda Superb’s continued popularity. With its design and technological qualities as well as the unbeatable amount of interior space, we have been substantiating the brand’s aspiration in the mid-size car segment for four years. The Superb– which is now produced at five different factories – ranks among the best and most successful mid-size cars, and the brand owes a large proportion of its growth to it.”