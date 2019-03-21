autoevolution
New Skoda Octavia Confirmed for 2019 Debut, Along With Superb Facelift and PHEV

Skoda's 2018 results weren't as disappointing as those of Audi, but the company still announced significant changes to its lineup. Between now and 2022, they plan to launch no less than ten electrified cars, which is pretty big considering they have none at the moment.
During the annual company press conference to discuss the previous year's results, the CEO revealed which is going to be the first electricity-dependent car. Not surprisingly, it's the Superb, as part of its mid-life facelift.

Base on our spyshots, the updated Superb could be ready as soon as next month. The first Skoda PHEV should have the same system as the Passat, the two of them sharing a platform and in a few years production facilities as well.

But the bit that really got us excited is the next Octavia, which has been confirmed to debut this year. This is meant to coincide with the 60th birthday of the nameplate. It's hardly surprising considering we've been saying it will be shown this fall, together with the Golf 8, SEAT Leon and perhaps the Audi A3. The four cars were developed jointly using the modular toolkit.

Many changes have either been rumored or were previewed in our spyshots. For example, we know Octavia 4 is a little bit longer and has ditched the controversial split headlights. It should be permanently connected and capable of Level 2 autonomy (obviously optional).

The most exciting rumors are about the TDI engines. The 2.0 TDI is supposed to go up to 204 HP, which would make a fantastic Octavia RS. Also, VW Group is supposedly working on a 1.5 TDI based on its gasoline engine block, which is strange considering they were supposed to drop diesel altogether.

Skoda plans to introduce a total of 30 new cars between now and 2022, including the electric version of the Citigo and a bespoke EV like the concept they showed in Geneva.

