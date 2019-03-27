autoevolution

Skoda Kodiaq and Karoq Get 2.0 TSI Engine With 190 HP in the UK

27 Mar 2019, 21:14 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Skoda's two crossovers, the Karoq and Kodiaq mainly relied on the 2.0 TDI to get sold in the UK. However, the Czech automaker is finally offering the 2.0 TSI to its loyal RHD customers.
2 photos
Slammed Skoda Karoq Racing Crossover Is Confusing
Even though it sounds like a hot hatch powerplant, this 2.0-liter turbo unit is designed for efficiency, running on a particular combustion cycle. Producing 190 HP and 320 Nm of torque, this unit is more than capable of moving either of these SUVs.

Regarding performance, the 2.0 TSI 190Kodiaq can sprint from 0to 62 mph in just 7.7 seconds. Fuel consumption varies with trim, but the most frugal is the SE L model that returns 31.7 - 30.1 mpg on the WLTP combined cycle. CO2 emissions for this model are 162g/km. So it's not a great machine for longer trips, but if all you do is a commute, this is more than adequate.

The Karoq is even faster, naturally, reaching 62mph in only 7 seconds, as it is just a tad heavier than 1.5 tons. For the record, that's the same time as the Kodiaq RS with its 240 HP engine. In both cases, the 2.0 TSI is matched to a 7-speed DSG gearbox and 4x4, so there's no chance of Skoda sneaking in cheap rear suspension setup.

The Karoq model is only available with the SportLine trim level, which is the only one that looks half-decent. Prices start from £31,820. In the case of the bigger Kodiaq, the SE L, Scout, SportLine, Edition, and L&K trim levels are all covered. So only the base SE misses out. Prices for Kodiaq models equipped with the 2-liter engine range from £34,120 for the seven-seat SE L model up to £38,770 for the seven-seat L&K variant flagship.

In both cases, the 190 horsepower unit is about a grand cheaper than a 150 HP 2.0 TDI with DSG and about that much more expensive than a 1.5 TSI.

Skoda Karoq SKoda Karoq Sportline Skoda Kodiaq 2.0 TSI 190
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Manipulated Into Liking Cars What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
SKODA models:
SKODA Kamiq (EU)SKODA Kamiq (EU) Medium SUVSKODA ScalaSKODA Scala CompactSKODA Kodiaq GT (China)SKODA Kodiaq GT (China) Medium SUVSKODA Kodiaq RSSKODA Kodiaq RS Medium SUVSKODA KamiqSKODA Kamiq Medium SUVAll SKODA models  
 
 