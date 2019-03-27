Skoda Kodiaq and Karoq Get 2.0 TSI Engine With 190 HP in the UK

5 2019 Skoda Karoq Sportline is Show But Not Exactly Go

Skoda's two crossovers, the Karoq and Kodiaq mainly relied on the 2.0 TDI to get sold in the UK. However, the Czech automaker is finally offering the 2.0 TSI to its loyal RHD customers. 2 photos HP and 320 Nm of torque, this unit is more than capable of moving either of these SUVs.



Regarding performance, the



The Karoq is even faster, naturally, reaching 62mph in only 7 seconds, as it is just a tad heavier than 1.5 tons. For the record, that's the same time as the Kodiaq RS with its 240 HP engine. In both cases, the 2.0 TSI is matched to a 7-speed DSG gearbox and 4x4, so there's no chance of Skoda sneaking in cheap rear suspension setup.



The Karoq model is only available with the



In both cases, the 190 horsepower unit is about a grand cheaper than a 150 HP 2.0 TDI with DSG and about that much more expensive than a 1.5 TSI.



