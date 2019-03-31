Just How Expensive Is the 2020 Jeep Gladiator Compared To Other Mid-Size Trucks?

Excluding the $1,495 destination charge, the 2020 Jeep Gladiator is $33,545 for the Sport entry-level trim. There is no mistaking the Wrangler-styled pickup with Ram know-how is expensive, but how does it stack up against the competition in the mid-size truck segment?
First things first, the Nissan Frontier remains the cheapest option in the class, starting at $18,990. The Crew Cab S with 4x4, the V6, and five-speed automatic transmission costs $29,390 while the Crew Cab SL tops at $36,850. Of course, the Frontier also happens to feature more standard equipment than the newcomer from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.
What do you get for your $33,545 in the case of the Gladiator? The Sport comes with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 (285 horsepower, 260 pound-feet of torque), a six-speed manual transmission, cloth upholstery for the seats, manual windows and door locks, air conditioning, 17-inch steelies wrapped in 245/75 R17 Bridgestone Dueler H/T all-season tires, unpainted fenders, plastic steering wheel, the 5.0-inch Uconnect 3 touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, push-button start, and not much else.
What’s great about the Gladiator Sport, however, is that Jeep throws in the 2.72:1 Command-Trac four-wheel-drive system with low range and Dana 44 front and rear axles with 3.73 gearing. Bringing the point home, the adventure-oriented workhorse also comes with three tow hooks (two at the front, one at the rear).
Next up, the segment-favorite Toyota Tacoma retails at $25,700, making it one of the more costly pickup trucks in the class. An SR with the Double Cab, 3.5-liter V6, six-speed automatic transmission, and SR Convenience Package levels up to $32,195 excluding destination.
What about the Chevrolet Colorado and Ford Ranger for the 2019 model year? You’re looking at $21,300 and $24,300 from the get-go. Four-wheel drive and the SuperCrew with the 5’ box brings the price up to $30,680 in the case of the Ranger, which comes standard with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost and ten-speed automatic transmission. The mid-size pickup from General Motors, on the other hand, costs $31,700 for the Crew Cab 4WD with the short box and WT trim level.
Wrapping things up, the answer is yes. The Jeep Gladiator is the most expensive mid-size pickup as standard in the United States. On the upside, it’s the most capable off the beaten path as well.
