2020 Jeep Gladiator Enters Production In Toledo

Unveiled back in November at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show, the Gladiator is the must-have pickup right now. Jeep has started production of the mid-size workhorse in Toledo, and the first examples of the breed are preparing to hit dealership lots in the United States.
There’s no pricing information available for the Gladiator at this moment, but we do know the trim levels start with the Sport. Given the spacious cabin and practicality of the bed, we’re expecting the newcomer to start at more than $31,445, the asking price for the cheapest Wrangler Unlimited available to order.
The Sport S, Overland, and Rubicon round off the list, and depending on configuration, maximum towing is rated at 7,650 pounds. Best-in-class accolades include maximum payload (1,600 pounds) and “the most off-road capable mid-size truck ever.” In the case of the latter, the heavy-duty Dana 44 front and rear axles are complemented by a 4x4 system with high and low range, an electronic disconnecting sway bar up front, FOX shock absorbers, and 33-inch tires developed for all-terrain driving.
The devil is in the details, and if you were wondering, the Gladiator is the only open-air pickup in the industry. The Freedom Top three-piece hard top in the bodywork’s color comes standard. Customers who want to experience the most out of the Gladiator can opt for the Sunrider soft top.
As for the oily bits, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles offers the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 as standard with ESS, 285 horsepower, and 260 pound-feet of torque. The six-speed manual can be swapped with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Not long now, the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 will be added to the lineup, featuring more low-end torque than the gasoline engine.
Being a mid-size pickup with know-how from Ram, the 2020 Jeep Gladiator will have to take on the Ford Ranger, Chevrolet Colorado, GMC Canyon, Toyota Tacoma, Honda Ridgeline, and Nissan Frontier. Coincidence or not, FCA will have the highest starting price in the segment given the Jeep badge up front and go-anywhere promise of the Gladiator.
The Sport S, Overland, and Rubicon round off the list, and depending on configuration, maximum towing is rated at 7,650 pounds. Best-in-class accolades include maximum payload (1,600 pounds) and “the most off-road capable mid-size truck ever.” In the case of the latter, the heavy-duty Dana 44 front and rear axles are complemented by a 4x4 system with high and low range, an electronic disconnecting sway bar up front, FOX shock absorbers, and 33-inch tires developed for all-terrain driving.
The devil is in the details, and if you were wondering, the Gladiator is the only open-air pickup in the industry. The Freedom Top three-piece hard top in the bodywork’s color comes standard. Customers who want to experience the most out of the Gladiator can opt for the Sunrider soft top.
As for the oily bits, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles offers the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 as standard with ESS, 285 horsepower, and 260 pound-feet of torque. The six-speed manual can be swapped with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Not long now, the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 will be added to the lineup, featuring more low-end torque than the gasoline engine.
Being a mid-size pickup with know-how from Ram, the 2020 Jeep Gladiator will have to take on the Ford Ranger, Chevrolet Colorado, GMC Canyon, Toyota Tacoma, Honda Ridgeline, and Nissan Frontier. Coincidence or not, FCA will have the highest starting price in the segment given the Jeep badge up front and go-anywhere promise of the Gladiator.
First Jeep Gladiator coming off the production line.. #jeeps #jeep #chrysler #fca #jeeplife #gladiator #jeepgladiator