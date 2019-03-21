autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

2020 Jeep Gladiator Enters Production In Toledo

21 Mar 2019, 7:53 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Unveiled back in November at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show, the Gladiator is the must-have pickup right now. Jeep has started production of the mid-size workhorse in Toledo, and the first examples of the breed are preparing to hit dealership lots in the United States.
75 photos
2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck
There’s no pricing information available for the Gladiator at this moment, but we do know the trim levels start with the Sport. Given the spacious cabin and practicality of the bed, we’re expecting the newcomer to start at more than $31,445, the asking price for the cheapest Wrangler Unlimited available to order.

The Sport S, Overland, and Rubicon round off the list, and depending on configuration, maximum towing is rated at 7,650 pounds. Best-in-class accolades include maximum payload (1,600 pounds) and “the most off-road capable mid-size truck ever.” In the case of the latter, the heavy-duty Dana 44 front and rear axles are complemented by a 4x4 system with high and low range, an electronic disconnecting sway bar up front, FOX shock absorbers, and 33-inch tires developed for all-terrain driving.

The devil is in the details, and if you were wondering, the Gladiator is the only open-air pickup in the industry. The Freedom Top three-piece hard top in the bodywork’s color comes standard. Customers who want to experience the most out of the Gladiator can opt for the Sunrider soft top.

As for the oily bits, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles offers the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 as standard with ESS, 285 horsepower, and 260 pound-feet of torque. The six-speed manual can be swapped with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Not long now, the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 will be added to the lineup, featuring more low-end torque than the gasoline engine.

Being a mid-size pickup with know-how from Ram, the 2020 Jeep Gladiator will have to take on the Ford Ranger, Chevrolet Colorado, GMC Canyon, Toyota Tacoma, Honda Ridgeline, and Nissan Frontier. Coincidence or not, FCA will have the highest starting price in the segment given the Jeep badge up front and go-anywhere promise of the Gladiator.

 

First Jeep Gladiator coming off the production line.. #jeeps #jeep #chrysler #fca #jeeplife #gladiator #jeepgladiator

A post shared by J. Coleman Jr (@j.colemanjr) on Mar 19, 2019 at 2:06pm PDT

2020 Jeep Gladiator production Jeep Gladiator pickup truck Jeep V6
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
JEEP models:
JEEP RenegadeJEEP Renegade Small SUVJEEP GladiatorJEEP Gladiator Midsize PickupJEEP GRAND CHEROKEE TRACKHAWKJEEP GRAND CHEROKEE TRACKHAWK Large SUVJEEP CherokeeJEEP Cherokee Medium SUVJEEP Wrangler RubiconJEEP Wrangler Rubicon Small SUVAll JEEP models  
 
 