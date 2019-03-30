2020 Jeep Gladiator Price Announced: $33,545 Sport Comes With Roll-Up Windows

At long last, the most capable mid-size pickup truck has a sticker price in the United States. Jeep wants no fewer than $33,545 for the 2020 Gladiator in Sport trim, $36,755 for the Sport S, $40,395 for the Overland, and $43,545 for the Rubicon. Customers planning to get the Launch Edition will have to spend $60,815, the kind of money Ram asks for a well-equipped 1500 with the big V8 and largest touchscreen.

But wait, that’s just the beginning! Customers going for the Launch Edition can order the model on April 4th, not a day before or after, no sir! That’s Jeep 4x4 day according to the automaker, because April is the fourth month in the year and 4th is… well, the fourth day of the month. Not clever at all,



An exclusively online deal, the 2020 Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition is based on the Rubicon. Standard features include 17-inch aluminum wheels, 33-inch tires, leather upholstery, red stitching, unique badging, and a handful more. Don’t forget this mid-size truck is $17,270 more expensive than the 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon, and that’s unjustified by all accounts.



“Alright, but what do I get in the Sport?” An interesting question, and the answer will surprise you given the starting price. Roll-up windows, manual door locks, halogen headlamps, not much. The Overland appears to be the pick of the bunch unless you’re an off-road enthusiast that can’t do without the Rubicon, packing power windows and locks, automatic dual-zone climate control, and so forth.



