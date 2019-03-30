autoevolution

2020 Jeep Gladiator Price Announced: $33,545 Sport Comes With Roll-Up Windows

30 Mar 2019
At long last, the most capable mid-size pickup truck has a sticker price in the United States. Jeep wants no fewer than $33,545 for the 2020 Gladiator in Sport trim, $36,755 for the Sport S, $40,395 for the Overland, and $43,545 for the Rubicon. Customers planning to get the Launch Edition will have to spend $60,815, the kind of money Ram asks for a well-equipped 1500 with the big V8 and largest touchscreen.
Jeep is building 4,190 examples of the Launch Edition, but how did the automaker come up with that number? If you were wondering, 419 is an area code in Toledo, Ohio, the town where Jeep operates the plant where the Gladiator and Wrangler are manufactured. Yeah, we’re surprised by the dullness as well…

But wait, that’s just the beginning! Customers going for the Launch Edition can order the model on April 4th, not a day before or after, no sir! That’s Jeep 4x4 day according to the automaker, because April is the fourth month in the year and 4th is… well, the fourth day of the month. Not clever at all, Jeep, just dull like a cookbook written by someone who doesn't like food.

An exclusively online deal, the 2020 Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition is based on the Rubicon. Standard features include 17-inch aluminum wheels, 33-inch tires, leather upholstery, red stitching, unique badging, and a handful more. Don’t forget this mid-size truck is $17,270 more expensive than the 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon, and that’s unjustified by all accounts.

“Alright, but what do I get in the Sport?” An interesting question, and the answer will surprise you given the starting price. Roll-up windows, manual door locks, halogen headlamps, not much. The Overland appears to be the pick of the bunch unless you’re an off-road enthusiast that can’t do without the Rubicon, packing power windows and locks, automatic dual-zone climate control, and so forth.

The 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 is standard regardless of trim level, offering a low-range mode for off-roading. A six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic complete the picture, and next year, the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 developed by VM Motori will be added to the lineup.
