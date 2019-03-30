Ferrari F8 Evo Rendered as 488 Pista Replacement

That's right, the title above is a bit of a prank. And that's because there's no way Ferrari will call the future F8 Tributo-based special the Pista. For one thing, the Prancing Horse enjoys brining up a new badge with each generation. Then there's the fact that the Italians actually borrowed a few Pista tricks to build the F8 Tributo.
You see, the replacement for the 488 GTB comes with the 720 hp spec of the 488 Pista, which makes for a massive 50 horsepower boost. Then there are the aero bits that come from the circuit special, which are obviously mixed with the new styling elements of the F8.
Then again, we can't deny the idea of a circuit-focused version for the Ferrari F8 Tributo. According to Maranello customs, a special based on the F8 Tributo is heading our way.
As it has been the case with its predecessors, this will deliver an upgrade in terms of firepower. However, since the current car is animated by a twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8, getting those numbers up won't be a problem for Maranello engineers.
Of course, a weight reduction is also expected. And we should see the future model packing plenty of carbon fiber tricks for its diet.
The cabin should also display a partial stripped-out treatment, one that also serves the role of reminding the occupants they're accommodated by a special edition.
However, until we get to meet the circuit-trained version of the F8 Tributo (keep in mind that deliveries for the latter have just kicked off), we've brought along something to help pass the time.
We're referring to the rendering sitting before us, which gifts the Ferrari F8 Tributo with extra aggression, thanks to elements such as the roof scoop or the racing-like yellow headlights (no, you're not the only ones bothered by this color choice).
