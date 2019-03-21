Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Goes Offroading In The Desert, Makes a Mess

Remember how we all went wild when the first rumors about Jeep shoehorning the Hellcat motor into the Jeep Grand Cherokee? Well, the GC Trackhawk has been with us long enough now and we want to show tons of love to the 11.6s rocket (think: quarter-mile time).

5 photos



To be more precise, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page was thrown at the desert. And you can see the 707-pony monster playing with the dunes without breaking a sweat.



Of course, with the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI having a sweet voice, the soundtrack of the adventure can be just as enticing as the visual one. And this is why we're asking you to turn up the volume before reaching for the "play" button below.



Now, if you think the said 1,320 feet performance of the uber-Jeep is enough to please everybody, it means you've overlooked the aftermarket side of the equation.



You see, tuning fans only see the massive potential of the Trackhawk as more of a reason to massage the V8 tool. And we have to explain things have already been taken extremely far.



For instance, the current GC Trackhwak quarter-mile record sits at 9.5 seconds (here's the



And, as you can imagine, things won't stop here and we might just get to see the Trackhawk descending into the 8s arena by the end of the current year - we're keeping an eye out for such adventures and we can't wait to bring them to you.



Then again, we mustn't forget what the Jeep badge stands for. And we're here to talk about the rugged terrain abilities of the halo car.To be more precise, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page was thrown at the desert. And you can see the 707-pony monster playing with the dunes without breaking a sweat.Of course, with the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI having a sweet voice, the soundtrack of the adventure can be just as enticing as the visual one. And this is why we're asking you to turn up the volume before reaching for the "play" button below.Now, if you think the said 1,320 feet performance of the uber-Jeep is enough to please everybody, it means you've overlooked the aftermarket side of the equation.You see, tuning fans only see the massive potential of the Trackhawk as more of a reason to massage the V8 tool. And we have to explain things have already been taken extremely far.For instance, the current GC Trackhwak quarter-mile record sits at 9.5 seconds (here's the monstrous run , in case you missed). For the record, this allows the family hauler to leave behind hypercars such as the Ferrari LaFerrari, for instance.And, as you can imagine, things won't stop here and we might just get to see the Trackhawk descending into the 8s arena by the end of the current year - we're keeping an eye out for such adventures and we can't wait to bring them to you.