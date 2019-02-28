autoevolution

McLaren 600LT Drag Races 1,000 HP Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

28 Feb 2019
What do the McLaren 600LT and the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk have in common? Well, despite one being a lightweight special intended for road and track play and the other basically being a wall with a blown HEMI strapped to it, the two can put on a monstrous show, especially in the scenario that brought us here.
It's no surprise that we're talking about a drag race. And while the Macca came to the fight in factory form, we can't say the same thing about the piece of America. And that's because the super-SUV had been massaged by Hennessey Performance.

The Lone Star State specialist has gifted the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that occupies the nose of the Jeep with the kind of extra power you'd find in a sportscar. As such, the GC was taken from its stock output of 707 hp to a meaty 1,000 hp.

Note that the gym trip involves a larger blower (think: 4.5 liters), a high-flow supercharger bypass valve, upgraded injectors, a custom fuel pump and air induction, along with the kind of ECU tune that can keep everything in check.

The 600-pony supercar and the four-digit Jeep got together on the drag strip located in the back yard of the Texan specialist, engaging in a challenge that involved three races.

As you'll get to notice in the piece of footage below, which documents the runs, the adventure could've been handled better. Then again, the sprinting action still manages to deliver plenty of giggles.

Now, before we invite you to head over to that "play" button, there's one more aspect we need to mention. You see, Hennessey offers kits for both the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and the McLaren 600LT.

And while the packages for the British missile stop at 1,000 hp, the Jeep can be dialed all the way to 1,200 horses.

