Nissan GT-R Drag Races Twin-Turbo Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT, Street Fight Is Lit

AMG

That was unexpected! Who do you think won? 😳 Owners: @srt_dino and @vrifice Video by @beastmode_amg #SRT BoostedCars #TwinTurbo #JeepSRT #NissanGTR #R35 #R35GTR #GTR #DragRacing

A post shared by Cars, Supercars, Bikes & More (@fasterliving) on Feb 24, 2019 at 12:25pm PST