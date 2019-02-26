autoevolution

Nissan GT-R Drag Races Twin-Turbo Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT, Street Fight Is Lit

26 Feb 2019, 14:54 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
The Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT is one hell of a machine, with this brute being spicy enough to make one forget about its size and footprint scale at times. However, the Mopar toy is no match for supercars, unless it has been taken down the aftermarket route.
4 photos
Nissan GT-R Drag Races Twin-Turbo Grand Cherokee SRTNissan GT-R Drag Races Twin-Turbo Grand Cherokee SRTNissan GT-R Drag Races Twin-Turbo Grand Cherokee SRT
Well, the GC SRT we have here, which came to the world back in 2007, has long left its factory shape behind (more on this below). And, thanks to its newfound muscle, the Jeep recently dated to take on a Nissan GT-R.

Alas, the drivers of the two skipped the safety and the prepped surface of the drag strip, choosing to duke it out on the road instead. Most confrontations of the sort involve a rolling start, since this minimizes the risks of putting the power down, while creating less traffic disruption and allows the drivers to disappear quicker.

However, the aficionados behind the wheel of the SRT and the R35 decided to go for a standing takeoff. And it seems that the driver of the Nissan halo car gave the Jeep a bit of a head start - while the pumped-up Grand Cherokee showed serious hoping, it's clear that the machine had an explosive start.

As for Godzilla, this also seems to have been taken down the aftermarket path, at least if we judge by the way in which it sprints towards the horizon. Note that the two go-fast tools were chased by multiple toys, as, for instance, a Mercedes-AMG E63S was cast in the role of a camera car.

When it comes to the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT, the HEMI heart of the machine has been gifted with a twin-turbo package, hence its remarkable sprinting abilities.

Now, there's one more thing we need to mention before inviting you to head over to the "play" button below: the kind of shenanigan we have here shouldn't be taken as an example, so please head over to the strip when the hooning urges kick in.


 

That was unexpected! Who do you think won? 😳 Owners: @srt_dino and @vrifice Video by @beastmode_amg #SRT BoostedCars #TwinTurbo #JeepSRT #NissanGTR #R35 #R35GTR #GTR #DragRacing

A post shared by Cars, Supercars, Bikes & More (@fasterliving) on Feb 24, 2019 at 12:25pm PST

Nissan GT-R Jeep Grand Cherokee Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT drag racing street racing
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Latest car models:
LAMBORGHINI Huracan Evo SpyderLAMBORGHINI Huracan Evo Spyder ExoticSKODA Kamiq (EU)SKODA Kamiq (EU) Medium SUVLAMBORGHINI Centenario RoadsterLAMBORGHINI Centenario Roadster Coupe CabrioLAMBORGHINI CentenarioLAMBORGHINI Centenario CoupeGMC AcadiaGMC Acadia Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 