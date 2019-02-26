Nissan GT-R Drag Races Twin-Turbo Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT, Street Fight Is Lit

The Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT is one hell of a machine, with this brute being spicy enough to make one forget about its size and footprint scale at times. However, the Mopar toy is no match for supercars, unless it has been taken down the aftermarket route.
Well, the GC SRT we have here, which came to the world back in 2007, has long left its factory shape behind (more on this below). And, thanks to its newfound muscle, the Jeep recently dated to take on a Nissan GT-R.
Alas, the drivers of the two skipped the safety and the prepped surface of the drag strip, choosing to duke it out on the road instead. Most confrontations of the sort involve a rolling start, since this minimizes the risks of putting the power down, while creating less traffic disruption and allows the drivers to disappear quicker.
However, the aficionados behind the wheel of the SRT and the R35 decided to go for a standing takeoff. And it seems that the driver of the Nissan halo car gave the Jeep a bit of a head start - while the pumped-up Grand Cherokee showed serious hoping, it's clear that the machine had an explosive start.
As for Godzilla, this also seems to have been taken down the aftermarket path, at least if we judge by the way in which it sprints towards the horizon. Note that the two go-fast tools were chased by multiple toys, as, for instance, a Mercedes-AMG E63S was cast in the role of a camera car.
When it comes to the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT, the HEMI heart of the machine has been gifted with a twin-turbo package, hence its remarkable sprinting abilities.
Now, there's one more thing we need to mention before inviting you to head over to the "play" button below: the kind of shenanigan we have here shouldn't be taken as an example, so please head over to the strip when the hooning urges kick in.
Alas, the drivers of the two skipped the safety and the prepped surface of the drag strip, choosing to duke it out on the road instead. Most confrontations of the sort involve a rolling start, since this minimizes the risks of putting the power down, while creating less traffic disruption and allows the drivers to disappear quicker.
However, the aficionados behind the wheel of the SRT and the R35 decided to go for a standing takeoff. And it seems that the driver of the Nissan halo car gave the Jeep a bit of a head start - while the pumped-up Grand Cherokee showed serious hoping, it's clear that the machine had an explosive start.
As for Godzilla, this also seems to have been taken down the aftermarket path, at least if we judge by the way in which it sprints towards the horizon. Note that the two go-fast tools were chased by multiple toys, as, for instance, a Mercedes-AMG E63S was cast in the role of a camera car.
When it comes to the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT, the HEMI heart of the machine has been gifted with a twin-turbo package, hence its remarkable sprinting abilities.
Now, there's one more thing we need to mention before inviting you to head over to the "play" button below: the kind of shenanigan we have here shouldn't be taken as an example, so please head over to the strip when the hooning urges kick in.
That was unexpected! Who do you think won? 😳 Owners: @srt_dino and @vrifice Video by @beastmode_amg #SRT BoostedCars #TwinTurbo #JeepSRT #NissanGTR #R35 #R35GTR #GTR #DragRacing