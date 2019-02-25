Tuned 2019 BMW M5 Drag Races Porsche 911 Turbo, The Battle Is Brutal

The F90 incarnation of the BMW M5 has already proven its might, from drag strip shenanigans to drifting adventures. Even so, there are BMW M owners out there who only see this as the perfect reason to take the super-sedan down the aftermarket path.

5 photos



You see, the



While we don't have the exact output of this Bimmer (remember, the car came with 625 hp in factory stock form), we can mention the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 heart of the car now works with a piggy back ECU tune and open cone air filters - as it is aptly noted in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, the said filters don't necessarily add power and might even have the opposite effort.



Well, the piece of German recently duked it out with a



The two German missiles got together at the Palm Beach International Raceway. And with their drivers being determined to find out who is quicker, they raced on two separate occasions.



It's worth noting that the aficionado wielding the Bimmer refrained from using the M Mode and the Launch Control feature for the first tun. And while the man did put the said goodies to use for the second battle, his reaction time wasn't exactly sharp.



Nevertheless, we'll remind you that the 1/4-mile numbers don't take the said factor into account, as the clock only starts ticking when the vehicle gets off the line.



Fortunately, the clip below includes all the figures you'll need to get a clear take on this velocity confrontation.



However, not all efforts of the kind deliver the expected explosive results and we're here to show you an example of this.You see, the 2019 BMW M5 we have here, which is a Competition model, made a brief trip to the gym and them hit the drag strip to put the newfound assets to the test.While we don't have the exact output of this Bimmer (remember, the car came with 625 hp in factory stock form), we can mention the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 heart of the car now works with a piggy backtune and open cone air filters - as it is aptly noted in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, the said filters don't necessarily add power and might even have the opposite effort.Well, the piece of German recently duked it out with a Porsche 911 Turbo (this is a non-S model). A member of the 991.1 Neunelfer generation, this supercar features an ECU tune and a custom air filter. Keep in mind that the factory form of the machine's twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six packs 520 horsepower.The two German missiles got together at the Palm Beach International Raceway. And with their drivers being determined to find out who is quicker, they raced on two separate occasions.It's worth noting that the aficionado wielding the Bimmer refrained from using the M Mode and the Launch Control feature for the first tun. And while the man did put the said goodies to use for the second battle, his reaction time wasn't exactly sharp.Nevertheless, we'll remind you that the 1/4-mile numbers don't take the said factor into account, as the clock only starts ticking when the vehicle gets off the line.Fortunately, the clip below includes all the figures you'll need to get a clear take on this velocity confrontation.