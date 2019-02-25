McLaren 720S Drag Races 1,900 HP Nissan Patrol Sleeper, Fight Is Lit

The Nissan Patrol gets even more love in the Middle East than it does in its home country and, as a result of this, the offroader has been taken to new heights... in terms of road use. We're referring to heavily modded examples of the SUV, which can easily play with supercars.

6 photos



You see, this incarnation of the high-rider has been massaged to deliver up to 1,646 horsepower and this is the value at the wheels, hence the crankshaft estimation we dropped in the title.



Perhaps the best part of the Nissan is the fact that its appearance has remained closed to the factory one. And while a trained eye could spot one or two clues towards a tuner approach, nothing can prepare one for the newfound sprinting abilities of the toy.



Of course, tuner rides' outputs can't be fully trusted until they've been proven in the real world. Well, the Patrol recently duked it out with a



The shenanigan took place on the Bahrain International Circuit, with the two devils engaging in a drag race - the battle saw the machines going from 60 mph (yes, it was a rolling start) to 160 mph.



Ekanoo Racing is the local crew that runs the extreme Nissan Patrol and while the video of the race has been shared on Instagram, the account that brought the clip to us is



Keep in mind that the McLaren 720S is probably the quickest supercar out there, with the thing even being able to punch into hypercar territory when it comes to drag racing. For the record, the mid-engined monster only needs 9.7 seconds to complete the quarter-mile run, while a tuned example of the Woking beast recently In fact, we've brought along an example of such a contraption, one that packs the kind of power that has the ability to make jaw drops through the screen.You see, this incarnation of the high-rider has been massaged to deliver up to 1,646 horsepower and this is the value at the wheels, hence the crankshaft estimation we dropped in the title.Perhaps the best part of the Nissan is the fact that its appearance has remained closed to the factory one. And while a trained eye could spot one or two clues towards a tuner approach, nothing can prepare one for the newfound sprinting abilities of the toy.Of course, tuner rides' outputs can't be fully trusted until they've been proven in the real world. Well, the Patrol recently duked it out with a McLaren 720S The shenanigan took place on the Bahrain International Circuit, with the two devils engaging in a drag race - the battle saw the machines going from 60 mph (yes, it was a rolling start) to 160 mph.Ekanoo Racing is the local crew that runs the extreme Nissan Patrol and while the video of the race has been shared on Instagram, the account that brought the clip to us is private , which means we can't embed the footage. Nevertheless, you can turn to the screenshots above to see how the race went.Keep in mind that the McLaren 720S is probably the quickest supercar out there, with the thing even being able to punch into hypercar territory when it comes to drag racing. For the record, the mid-engined monster only needs 9.7 seconds to complete the quarter-mile run, while a tuned example of the Woking beast recently delivered a clean 9s run while still on the factory turbochargers.