Tuned Porsche 911 GT2 RS Does Amazing 9.8s 1/4-Mile Run, Sets World Record

Of course, the aftermarket realm only sees the majestic potential of the standard car as more of a reason to work on it. And, as you can imagine, the results are stunning. In fact, the tuned 911 GT2 RS quarter-mile world record has recently fallen. The fresh stunt comes from Bahrain, where local team Ekanoo Racing managed to deliver a stunning 1,320 feet run.To be more precise, the rear-engined beast of the crew completed the quarter-mile run in 9.895 seconds, while the supercar's best trap speed of the session sat at 139 mph (make that 224 km/h).Perhaps the most interesting part of the equation is the fact that the rear-engined animal has only been gifted with minor mods. You see, the twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six occupying the posterior of the toy has received custom down pipes, along with anremap.The said racing crew did publish a piece of footage that showcases the stunt, but this comes via a private Instagram account , which means we can't share the clip with you. Nevertheless, the screenshots above allow you to get a taste of the Porscha's velocity might.As always with such efforts, things won't stop here. And while the route to the 8s run is long, we can always dream of such a shenanigan.Speaking of which, we'll remind you that the McLaren 720S is only a blink away from becoming an 8s car. And that's because multiple Macca tuners are currently engaged in the race for the 8s run.