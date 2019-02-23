autoevolution

Tuned Porsche 911 GT2 RS Does Amazing 9.8s 1/4-Mile Run, Sets World Record

Remember the rumor about Porsche axing the 911 GT2 for the 991 generation? While the news did turn out to be true, not that many aficionados complained, since the GT2 RS we got is an absolute monster. The Rennsport Neunelfer managed to grab the Nurburgring production car lap record at the time of its debut and while the title now sits with Lamborghini, the Zuffenhausen toy is also brilliant at drag racing.
Of course, the aftermarket realm only sees the majestic potential of the standard car as more of a reason to work on it. And, as you can imagine, the results are stunning. In fact, the tuned 911 GT2 RS quarter-mile world record has recently fallen. The fresh stunt comes from Bahrain, where local team Ekanoo Racing managed to deliver a stunning 1,320 feet run.

To be more precise, the rear-engined beast of the crew completed the quarter-mile run in 9.895 seconds, while the supercar's best trap speed of the session sat at 139 mph (make that 224 km/h).

Perhaps the most interesting part of the equation is the fact that the rear-engined animal has only been gifted with minor mods. You see, the twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six occupying the posterior of the toy has received custom down pipes, along with an ECU remap.

The said racing crew did publish a piece of footage that showcases the stunt, but this comes via a private Instagram account, which means we can't share the clip with you. Nevertheless, the screenshots above allow you to get a taste of the Porscha's velocity might.

As always with such efforts, things won't stop here. And while the route to the 8s run is long, we can always dream of such a shenanigan.

Speaking of which, we'll remind you that the McLaren 720S is only a blink away from becoming an 8s car. And that's because multiple Macca tuners are currently engaged in the race for the 8s run.
