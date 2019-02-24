Modded Camaro ZL1 Drag Races Superchaged M3, The Gap Is Large

The Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and the BMW M3 have more in common than an untrained eye might expect, especially when talking about the units that brought us here (more on this below). And when the two rear-wheel-drive coupes engage in a drag race, the show is guaranteed.

The slab of America we have here is a member of the fifth generation, with the



And while we're not aware of the exact bits and pieces fitted to the muscle car, we can tell you that its supercharged V8 now allows the one behind the wheel to play with 580 horsepower - note this is the output at the rear wheels, which means the crankshaft output of the thing sits at around 650 ponies.



As for the



So, at least on paper, the two seem to be proper candidates for a drag race, which is probably what determined their drivers to get together in the first place.



Note that the two duked it out on more than one occasion, as you'll get to notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page. And the piece of Germany was the one that served as the camera car - if you're the kind who enjoys betting, now would be a good time to take sides.



