1,000 HP Hellcat Drag Races Dodge Demon, Humiliation Takes Place

8 Feb 2019, 10:31 UTC
There were Mopar aficionados out there who waited for the Dodge Demon to show up, so they could have the ultimate factory drag strip hero. However, other Dodge lovers preferred to follow a different recipe, grabbing Hellcat and modding the hell out of them. And when the two categories come together at the drag strip, the show is guaranteed.
Well, we can now discuss such a battle, one that involves... six doors. And that's because we're looking at a drag race between a Dodge Challenger Demon and a Dodge Charger Hellcat.

The Demon comes in factory stock form, albeit packing the goodies from the Demon Crate. As such, the thing is running on race juice and delivering 840 ponies.

As we mentioned above, we can't say the same thing about the Charger Hellcat, which has left its factory state behind. The supercharged 6.2-liter V8 motor of the super-sedan has been gifted with custom bits such as a pulley upgrade, a custom exhaust and an E85 setup.

And as a result of the said work, the four-door now delivers 850 horses at the rear wheels, hence the crankshaft output estimation in the title above.

Fortunately, the aficionados behind the wheel decided to keep things on the safe side and used the drag strip to fight. As such, the muscle behemoths engaged in the classic quarter-mile sprint.

However, it seems that the driver of the Charger was more determined when it came to the pre-race burnout - bringing the rear tires up to temperature does require a serious burnout.

As for the rest of the adventure, you'll find this in the piece of footage below.

Oh, and if this massaged Charger Hellcat seems familiar, it's probably we've discussed the machine on two other occasions - the thing drag raced a Lamborghini Huracan, as well as taking on a McLaren 720S.

