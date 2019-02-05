Tuned Porsche 911 Turbo S Drag Races McLaren 720S, The Struggle Is Raw

The Porsche 911 Turbo S is the kind of supercar that can blow one's mind, threatening hypercars in certain drag racing scenarios (0-50 mph world record, remember?). However, the McLaren 720S is a supercar that has already proven it can beat hypercars in the quarter-mile, as its best 1,320 feet time sits at 9.7 seconds. So what happens when the two get thrown at each other?

Well, the answer is obvious, at least when it comes to the quarter-mile sprint: the Brit leaves the German trailing in its wake. So we're not here to showcase such a battle, as that would be rather uninteresting.Instead, we want to show you a straight-line brawl involving a stock McLaren 720S and a Porsche 911 Turbo S that had been taken down the aftermarket route.We're dealing with a 991.1 incarnation of the Zuffenhausen toy, which, according to the YouTuber who caught the battle on camera, has been fitted with full bolt-ons.The pair of go-fast tools got together at the drag strip, with the two meeting at the Palm Beach International Raceway. Nevertheless, the aficionados behind the wheel decided to skip the good old standing start.As such, the beasts went for a rolling takeoff, with the drivers flooring it once they reach the Christmas Tree.Now, we don't want to ruin the giggles delivered by the video, which is why we won't mention the details displayed once the race ended. However, the cammer does mention both the time and the trap speed of the Porsche 911 Turbo S and the McLaren 720S in the clip.P.S.: In case this setup seems familiar, it's probably because we're dealing with the Drag Times (YT channel) McLaren 720S drag racing on what is its home track. In fact, the same event that saw the Woking machine fighting the said Porscha also involved the mid-engined delight battling it out with a Dodge Charger Hellcat that had been dialed all the way to 1,000 horses.