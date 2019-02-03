Dodge Demon Drag Races Ford Mustang Boss 302, The Gap Is Big

The idea of a drag race between a Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and a Ford Mustang Boss 302 might be surprising to some. After all, the Mopar machine and the Blue Oval toy are set apart by one generation and... a supercharger.

6 photos



And this is precisely what we want to show you - fortunately, the uber-Challenger and the racing-inspired 'Stang got together at the drag strip, thus keeping things on the safe side. In other words, the two slabs of America went for the good old quarter-mile brawl.



To make the race even more unbalanced, the Demon had left its factory wheel and tire setup behind. Sure, its front end still came with skinny tires that reduce drag, but its rear end packed a 15-inch conversion, while Mickey Thompson rubber was used. Of course, the idea was to allow the thing to put its 840 ponies to the ground.



Nevertheless, we have to mention we're not aware of the



And while the Demon works with an eight-speed auto, the Boss 302 packs a six-speed manual. Despite this important drawback, the driver of the Ford managed to get off the line almost as quickly as the blown Challenger, with one of his assets being the brilliant reaction time.



Those of you who are in a hurry and wish to skip straight to the fight mentioned above should know this awaits them at the 7:37 point of the video.



Well, while the Demon might pack a larger displacement and a supercharger compared to the S197-gen Mustang Boss, the sheer idea of these two muscle beasts duking it out seems to be enough to convince their drivers to fight.And this is precisely what we want to show you - fortunately, the uber-Challenger and the racing-inspired 'Stang got together at the drag strip, thus keeping things on the safe side. In other words, the two slabs of America went for the good old quarter-mile brawl.To make the race even more unbalanced, the Demon had left its factory wheel and tire setup behind. Sure, its front end still came with skinny tires that reduce drag, but its rear end packed a 15-inch conversion, while Mickey Thompson rubber was used. Of course, the idea was to allow the thing to put its 840 ponies to the ground.Nevertheless, we have to mention we're not aware of the Mustang 's tech side. For the record, the stock incarnation of the Boss 302 is animated by a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 that comes with 450 PS (that's 444 hp) and 380 lb-ft (515 N·m) of torque.And while the Demon works with an eight-speed auto, the Boss 302 packs a six-speed manual. Despite this important drawback, the driver of the Ford managed to get off the line almost as quickly as the blown Challenger, with one of his assets being the brilliant reaction time.Those of you who are in a hurry and wish to skip straight to the fight mentioned above should know this awaits them at the 7:37 point of the video.