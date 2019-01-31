autoevolution

Lamborghini Huracan Drag Races 1,000 HP Charger Hellcat, Fight Is Brutal

Ladies and gentlemen drivers, few drag racing fights are more enticing than the one we're here to discuss. First of all, this confrontation involves the right go-fast combo, namely a Lamborghini Huracan and a Dodge Charger Hellcat.
Secondly, the battle takes place at the drag strip, with the aficionados wielding the toys having decided to keep things safe and enjoy the prepped surface of the track.

Then there's the determination of the drivers - these guys went for four separate runs while using the Christmas Tree, while also adding a bonus round that saw them going for a 50 mph rolling start.

This example of the Lamborghini Huracan is standard in all ways possible. So we're talking about an LP610-4 model that comes in factory condition. However, we can't say the same about the four-door Hellcat. And that's because the Mopar machine now delivers far more power than it did when it left the factory.

The supercharger 6.2-liter heart of the go-fast sedan has been gifted with a pulley upgrade, a full exhaust, an E85 setup and, of course, a tune to keep everything in check. Thus, the HEMI now allows the driver to play with 850 ponies, but since this is the value at the rear wheels, the crankshaft output of the muscle sedan sits at about 1,000 horsepower.

Despite most quarter-mile statistics showing that the modded Hellcat was the quicker (ET) and faster (mph) car in the battle, its driver seemed to be extremely nervous about drag racing the Raging Bull. At least that's how we explain why the aficionado kept setting the red light on fire while trying to take off. Nevertheless, this was a complete battle, one that will keep you on your toes from start to finish.

P.S.: While the Huracan driver demonstrates a partial burnout mode of the supercar at the 0:50 point of the clip below, you'll have to head over to the 2:00 point for the sprinting action.

