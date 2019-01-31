McLaren 720S Sets Stock Turbo 1/4-Mile Record with 9.2s Run

When we were preparing for the arrival of the McLaren 720S, we expected the Woking animal to be uber-quick. However, those expectations weren't enough to prepare us for the monumental straight-line performance of the British supercar.
The 720S punches into hypercar territory, dominating all of its direct competitors in terms of drag racing and even taking down tuner cars with four-digit outputs.
Of course, this only means that aftermarket developers get the chance to build on a brilliant platform, having a serious thirst from pushing the supercar even further.
And a new quarter-mile record for the stock turbos was recently set, with this sitting at 9.2 seconds. To be more precise, a lightly modded McLaren 720S managed to play the 1/4-mile game in 9.218s, with a trap speed of 154.14.
The twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 of the supercar had been gifted with a custom exhaust and a tune, but the turbos, as well as the air filters of the car are stock - check out the timeslips in the social media post at the bottom of the page.What about the factory setup - how quick is a 100 percent stock 720S?
To get an idea of just how quick the Macca is, we'll mention that, in stock form, the mid-engined beast can play the quarter-mile game in as little as 9.7 seconds.
Certain owners turned to tire warmers to hit that milestone, while somebody even installed what appeared to be an aftermarket line lock that allows the driver to brake the front wheels and perform burnouts to bring the tires up the temperature before races (then again, such shenanigans might not be all that healthy for the dual-clutch transmission).
Nevertheless, with the right track prep, atmospheric conditions and tires, the said 1,320 feet time can be achieved without any of the hardware mentioned above - the run we are aware of saw the McLaren 720S using Toyo Proxes R888R rubber.
That’s how it’s done! 9.218 @ 154.14 #720SRecord - Custom ECU Calibration and Exhaust. Stock Air Filters & Turbos! Stay tuned for more! Good job @excellracing @excellautosport @jay.excellracing
Excell Racing out at PBIR for test and tune. More videos and photos coming up, stay tuned! • @excellautosport @excellracing • #excellauto #racing #mclaren #720s #testandtune #pbir #quartermile