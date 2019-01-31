McLaren 720S Sets Stock Turbo 1/4-Mile Record with 9.2s Run

A post shared by Excell Auto Group (@excell_auto) on Jan 30, 2019 at 11:09am PST

Excell Racing out at PBIR for test and tune. More videos and photos coming up, stay tuned! • @excellautosport @excellracing • #excellauto #racing #mclaren #720s #testandtune #pbir #quartermile

A post shared by Excell Auto Group (@excell_auto) on Jan 30, 2019 at 9:45am PST