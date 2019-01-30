autoevolution

Lamborghini Huracan Drag Races Acura NSX, Victory Is Crushing

We recently brought you a drag race that involved a modded Acura NSX and a Lamborghini Huracan. With the Huracan getting left behind, the YouTuber behind the wheel mentioned the importance of his ruined tires. Well, the aficionado is now back in the sprinting game with fresh rubber.
Nevertheless, this time around the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine gets to drag race a stock incarnation of the 2019 Acura NSX. The two supercars got together at the Palm Beach International Raceway, engaging in a good old quarter-mile battle.

Keep in mind that both the hybrid supercar and the Huracan, which is an LP610-4 model, come with all-paw hardware, so the starting phase of the battle is extremely exciting, with both beasts surging forward as if they had been shot out of a cannon. Oh, and by the way, here's a review of the said Lamborghini Huracan model.

Cameras were installed on both the gas-electric supercar and the Italian exotic and, if we also factor in those present at the starting line, it's safe to say you'll get a complete view of the race.

As far as the aural side of the fight is concerned, the naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 heart of the Raging Bull means this clearly dominates the scene.

Note that the piece of footage documenting the run also includes the numbers delivered at the end of the 1,320 feet sprint.

Now, before comparing these two go-fast tools, we have to keep in mind they play in completely different financial leagues. For instance, an aficioando could buy a brand new Porsche 911 Carrera for the pricing difference between the NSX and the Huracan.

P.S.: Those of you who happen to be in a hurry and wish to skip directly to the sprinting action should know this awaits them at the 2:14 point of the video.

