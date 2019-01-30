Modded Mustang GT Drag Races Hellcat, Humiliation Follows Shortly

Drag racing a Dodge Challenger Hellcat can be risky business these days. You see, with the factory-blown Challenger having been with us since 2015, this has become the target of many car modding aficionados who belong to rival factions.

Note that the Blue Oval machine belongs to the previous generation, so we're talking about a live rear axle model.



Returning to the fight that brought us here, we can confirm that the 5.0-liter heart of the 'Stang had been modded. And even though we're not aware of the exact bits and pieces fitted to the V8, it's obvious that this delivers serious extra muscle following the trip to the gym.



Alas, the drivers of the



In fact, as you'll get to notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which documents the run, the said machines were part of a muscle car group that had gone out for a quick night.



As such, the Ford and the Dodge went for the typical rolling start. And we have to mention that the race had a pretty even start. However, we'll stop the spoiler unloading here, as we don't want to ruin the giggles delivered by the clip.



P.S.: Please don't take this stunt as an example and head for the drag strip when those right pedal urges happen to kick in.



