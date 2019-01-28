Mustang GT Drag Races Dodge Demon (Eco Mode), The Gap Is Massive

Why would anybody want to drag race a 2018 Ford Mustang GT against a Dodge Challenger Demon? After all, the Mopar machine has around 350 horses more. Well, the driver of the Mustang GT that brought us here has at least two reasons for battling the Demon.

For one thing, the Blue Oval hooner wanted to see how his car would fair against the uber-Challenger with the latter in Eco Mode. Then there's the fact that the Mustang owner might want to set a base level before taking his pony down the forced induction route.And since the latter is another story for another time (this 2018 Mustang GT is still stock for now), we'll return to the first part of the adventure.You see, the Gen III Cotoyte heart of the facelifted Mustang GT delivers 460 horsepower in standard form. As for the Demon's supercharged 6.2-liter V8, this might deliver 840 hp and 770 lb-ft of torque on race gas and 808 ponies (717 lb-ft) on pump juice, but the Eco mode means the blown HEMI is downtuned to 500 hp. Then again, Dodge doesn't mention anything about the torque, while the Ford comes with 420 lb-ft.As for the scale footprint difference between the two, the muscle cars are separated by well over 400 lbs.Now, back to the drag racing stunt, the Demon and the Mustang GT duked it out on the road. At first, the driver of the Dodge allowed the full 808 hp to do the trick, while the following run saw the Challenger being used in the said Eco mode. And you'll be able to check out the result in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.Those of you who are in a hurry and wish to skip straight to the sprinting action, you should know this awaits you at the 5:24 point of the clip.