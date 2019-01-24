autoevolution
Porsche 911 Turbo S Drag Races Mercedes-AMG GT R, The Struggle Is Serious

The Porsche 911 Turbo S and the Mercedes-AMG GT R are two supercars that can put on a monstrous drag racing show. And this is precisely what we're here to show you.
The German toys that brought us here fortunately didn't duke it out on the street, having gotten together at a drag racing event. As such, the drivers remained on the safe side. And with an airfield hosting the shenanigan, the only thing the aficionados behind the wheel had to worry about was mashing the gas pedal.

However, we have to explain that the GT R and the Turbo S sitting before us have been touched by the aftermarket wand. To be more precise, both machines have been fitted with ECU remaps.

We're talking about a 991.1-generation Porsche 911 Turbo S, which means the factory setup brings 560 hp. As for the GT R, this packs 585 ponies in stock mode.

Nevertheless, in their new form, the German tools pack anywhere between 600 and 700 horses, so the changes aren't all that important.

These beasts engaged in a one-kilometer race. And since the start took place at 50 kph, the RWD GT R didn't have to worry about putting the power down as quickly as the AWD Neunelfer.

Now, the factor that determines the winner is the trap speed and here's how the two supercars did. The Zuffenhausen toy managed to climb all the way to 278 km/h. As for the Beast Of The Green Hell (this is the official nickname of the Affalterbach machine), this went past 274 km/h.

Note that a third competitor was also present, namely a Mercedes-AMG S63. Note that the luxury sedan had also been modded, with the thing having been taken to 650 ponies. As for its go-fast number, the S63 hit 256 kph. 

And the sheer idea of a four-door duking it out with the GT R is enough to give us the giggles.

