Lamborghini Gallardo Drag Races Supercharged BMW M3 Sleeper, Gets Trampled

20 Jan 2019, 10:31 UTC ·
In today's tuner car-loaded world, driving a Lamborghini and willing to drag race might just bring you defeat and that's because the aftermarket monsters always enjoy taking on Italian exotics. And a fresh example of this comes from the sprinting fight that brought us here, which involve a Lamborghini Gallardo and an E92-generation BMW M3.
Lamborghini Gallardo drag races supercharged BMW M3
You can tell that the V8-animated M3 is considerably slower than the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine just by looking at the two. However, the Bavarian toy we have here has an ace up its (cylinder) sleeve.

To be more precise, the Bimmer has been taken down the forced induction path. As such, its 4.2-liter V8 has been gifted with a supercharger supplied by ESS. Fans of the genre will be thrilled to find out we're talking about an ESS Stage 2 VT2-625 setup.

As for the Raging Bull, we're not aware of its tech state, but perhaps the supercar comes in stock form.

Alas, the aficionados wielding the two decided to skip the safety of the drag strip, while they also didn't seem to care about the prepped surface. Thus, they duked it out on the street.

The sprinting session that involved the pumped-up E92 M3 and the Gallardo took pace in Russia, with the go-fast monsters fighting on the highway.

And, as you'll be able to notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, this wasn't your average let's-race encounter. Instead, it seems that the two got together as part of a hot night and we're not exactly referring to the outside temperature here.

The Lamborghini and the blown BMW kicked things off with a standing start, as it seems the Bavarian wasn't afraid to put the power down (the toy comes in RWD form, remember?).

Nevertheless, the vehicles also went for a rolling start, kicking off another offensive at about 80 kmh/ (make that 50 km/h).

And you should know that in the quest for drag racing glory, the two went past 340 km/h (211 mph).

