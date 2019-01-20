autoevolution
Nissan GT-R Drag Races Supercharged BMW M3, Brutal Fight Follows

20 Jan 2019
Let's say you find yourself behind the wheel of a Nissan GT-R and attend a drag racing event. An E92-generation BMW M3 lines up next to you - should you be worried?
The answer to the question above is probably a big, fat "yes". You see, the stock M3, with its 420 horsepower, has no chance of giving Godzilla a run for its money. And this means the driver of the Bavarian monster has probably modded the machine before showing up to the race.

We're not just talking hypothetically, as we've brought along a drag race that illustrates this, which can be found in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.

The R35 GT-R we have here comes in stock form, so it delivers under 600 horsepower. As for the Bimmer, the V8 heart of the machine has been gifted with a supercharger. The German toy packs a Stage Two upgrade coming from ESS.

"So, what is the new output of that M3?" we hear you asking. Well, you should know that the BMW now delivers 700 ponies. Of course, you can never fully trust the output of a tuner car until this has been put to the test in the real world.

Fortunately, as we mentioned, the two aficionados decided to keep things on the safe side and thus didn't battle on the street. Instead, they went to a special event, one that involved a half-mile run.

The longer course (as opposed to a 1/4-mile shenanigan) means the race was balanced. You see, with its all-paw hardware, the Nissan can deliver a stunning takeoff. On the other hand, the M3 only relies on its rear tires to put the power down.

Note that the go-fast monsters battled on more than one occasion, with the drivers willing to make sure which of the two was quicker.

