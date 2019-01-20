Lighter Green Porsche 911 GT2 RS with White Gold Metallic Wheels Is a Gem

Compared to Mint Green (here's a Porsche 911 GT2 RS dressed in this hue), Lighter Green comes with a warmer approach that's closer to the idea of green.
Looking past the main color of the car, we'll mention the weight-saving Weissach Package, as well as the uber-light magnesium wheels, with the latter coming in a White Gold Metallic finish that also makes this spec stand out.
Of course, this means the car comes in the Nurburgring attack configuration. Oh, and let's not forget the full bucket seats present on the vehicle.
Note that this Porsche 911 GT2 RS was recently delivered in Larchmont, New York, so if you happen to be in the area, you might just cross paths with the 700 horsepower monster.
Oh, and if you feel there's something odd about this Neunelfer, but you can't really put your finger on it, we'll remind you that the front lip of the supercar hadn't been mounted when the photos below were taken (make sure to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post waiting for you below).
While we're talking real-world Porsche 911 sightings, you should know that we constantly monitor 992 spottings. The eight-generation 911 has already been seen in multiple colors, from Racing Yellow to Gentian Blue, with the latter boosting the understated design of the sportscar.
Presenting the first known PTS Lighter Green (hellgrün; formerly Jade Green; non-metallic UNI; 227) 991 GT2 RS, delivered in Larchmont, New York. This example sports the Weissach Package, magnesium wheels in satin White Gold Metallic, LED headlights, and full bucket seats. Lighter Green is a historic Porsche color, having been known as Jade Green when it was available for the ‘73-74 911 range. The German name has remained consistently as “Hellgrün” which translates to “Bright Green”. When inevitably compared to Mint Green, Lighter Green takes on a warmer, greener tone. We have seen this color already on 3 examples of the 991.2 GT3 (1 in Los Angeles, 1 in Toronto, and 1 Touring in Germany), but this is the first known GT2 RS sporting the heritage color. What are your thoughts on this example? A friendly reminder that the front lip has not yet been installed on this car. Photos courtesy of @ricktheruler727. #PTSRS