Lighter Green Porsche 911 GT2 RS with White Gold Metallic Wheels Is a Gem

Presenting the first known PTS Lighter Green (hellgrün; formerly Jade Green; non-metallic UNI; 227) 991 GT2 RS, delivered in Larchmont, New York. This example sports the Weissach Package, magnesium wheels in satin White Gold Metallic, LED headlights, and full bucket seats. Lighter Green is a historic Porsche color, having been known as Jade Green when it was available for the ‘73-74 911 range. The German name has remained consistently as “Hellgrün” which translates to “Bright Green”. When inevitably compared to Mint Green, Lighter Green takes on a warmer, greener tone. We have seen this color already on 3 examples of the 991.2 GT3 (1 in Los Angeles, 1 in Toronto, and 1 Touring in Germany), but this is the first known GT2 RS sporting the heritage color. What are your thoughts on this example? A friendly reminder that the front lip has not yet been installed on this car. Photos courtesy of @ricktheruler727. #PTSRS

