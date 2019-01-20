autoevolution
Lighter Green Porsche 911 GT2 RS with White Gold Metallic Wheels Is a Gem

Porsche 911 GT2 RS customers are always looking for that extra custom touch and with the Zuffenhausen confiturator being one of the richest in the business, hitting the said goal isn't difficult. And the Rennsport Neunelfer we've brought along for today is an example as good as any.
This Porscha is dressed in Lighter Green - dubbed Hellgrün in German, the color used to be called Jade Green. We're talking about a shade with serious Porsche pedigree, with its said Jade Green nameplate having been used for the 1973-1974 Neunelfer.

Compared to Mint Green (here's a Porsche 911 GT2 RS dressed in this hue), Lighter Green comes with a warmer approach that's closer to the idea of green.

Looking past the main color of the car, we'll mention the weight-saving Weissach Package, as well as the uber-light magnesium wheels, with the latter coming in a White Gold Metallic finish that also makes this spec stand out.

Of course, this means the car comes in the Nurburgring attack configuration. Oh, and let's not forget the full bucket seats present on the vehicle.

Note that this Porsche 911 GT2 RS was recently delivered in Larchmont, New York, so if you happen to be in the area, you might just cross paths with the 700 horsepower monster.

Oh, and if you feel there's something odd about this Neunelfer, but you can't really put your finger on it, we'll remind you that the front lip of the supercar hadn't been mounted when the photos below were taken (make sure to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post waiting for you below).

While we're talking real-world Porsche 911 sightings, you should know that we constantly monitor 992 spottings. The eight-generation 911 has already been seen in multiple colors, from Racing Yellow to Gentian Blue, with the latter boosting the understated design of the sportscar.


 

