Carbon Steel Grey Porsche 911 GT2 RS Shows Golf GTI Color in Manhattan

20 Jan 2019, 10:03 UTC ·
We've been on a quest to show you how various shades of the Chromaflair range look on the Porsche 911 in the real world. However, we mustn't allow other splendid Paint To Sample hues to exit the spotlights. And this is why we're showcasing a Carbon Steel Grey Metallic 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS today.
4 photos
Note that the color was originally a Volkswagen shade, having been a popular choice on the Mk 6 and Mk 7 Golf GTI, even though Wolfsburg has axed it for the current Mk 7.5 model. Nevertheless, the PTS range still includes it.

And the social media-based Porsche registry that has brought this 2RS to our attention even delivered a real-world take on Carbon Steel Grey.

"In person, the color is remarkably sharp on the 2RS, and evokes thoughts of Porsche’s Volcano Grey Metallic that is offered on the Leipzig-assembled Macan and Panamera," we are being told.

Main shade aside, this 700 horsepower toy is loaded with sweet options. For instance, the rear-engined beast features the uber-light magnesium wheels, which come finished on White Gold Metallic, as well as the weight-saving Weissach Package. Of course, this means the car is here in the configuration that allowed it to set a 6:47 Nurburgring lap time, which made for a production car world record at the time.

Returning to this example of the Rennsport Neunelfer, we'll also mention optional extras such as the all-LED headlights and the full bucket seats, with the latter meaning that the track configuration is a delight.

Note that this Zuffenhausen toy was delivered to Manhattan Motor Cars last week, so if you happen to be in New York, you might be able to check out the road-legal circuit tamer in person.

 

Here is a brand new PTS Carbon Steel Grey Metallic (carbonstahlgraumetallic; A9W) 991 GT2 RS that I had the opportunity to check out in person at @manhattanmotorcars in New York City last weekend. This example sports the Weissach Package, magnesium wheels in satin White Gold Metallic, LED headlights, and full bucket seats. Carbon Steel Grey Metallic is originally a VW color, having been a popular color for the MK6/7 Golf GTI. While VW has since (surprisingly) discontinued the color for the MK7.5, it continues to live on at Porsche as an available PTS color, even having been specced by our readers @dhanjisan (.2 GT3), @jesse.m.7 (.2 GT3), @slip911 (2RS), and @mazer327 (2RS). In person, the color is remarkably sharp on the 2RS, and evokes thoughts of Porsche’s Volcano Grey Metallic that is offered on the Leipzig-assembled Macan and Panamera. Many thanks again to Rob @cx502 from MMC for the hospitality. What are your thoughts on this example? #PTSRS

A post shared by PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on Jan 14, 2019 at 9:42am PST

