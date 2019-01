Carbon Steel Grey Porsche 911 GT2 RS Shows Golf GTI Color in Manhattan

Note that the color was originally a Volkswagen shade, having been a popular choice on the Mk 6 and Mk 7 Golf GTI, even though Wolfsburg has axed it for the current Mk 7.5 model . Nevertheless, the PTS range still includes it.And the social media-based Porsche registry that has brought this 2RS to our attention even delivered a real-world take on Carbon Steel Grey."In person, the color is remarkably sharp on the 2RS, and evokes thoughts of Porsche’s Volcano Grey Metallic that is offered on the Leipzig-assembled Macan and Panamera," we are being told.Main shade aside, this 700 horsepower toy is loaded with sweet options. For instance, the rear-engined beast features the uber-light magnesium wheels, which come finished on White Gold Metallic, as well as the weight-saving Weissach Package. Of course, this means the car is here in the configuration that allowed it to set a 6:47 Nurburgring lap time, which made for a production car world record at the time.Returning to this example of the Rennsport Neunelfer, we'll also mention optional extras such as the all-LED headlights and the full bucket seats, with the latter meaning that the track configuration is a delight.Note that this Zuffenhausen toy was delivered to Manhattan Motor Cars last week, so if you happen to be in New York, you might be able to check out the road-legal circuit tamer in person.