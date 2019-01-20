Carbon Steel Grey Porsche 911 GT2 RS Shows Golf GTI Color in Manhattan

Here is a brand new PTS Carbon Steel Grey Metallic (carbonstahlgraumetallic; A9W) 991 GT2 RS that I had the opportunity to check out in person at @manhattanmotorcars in New York City last weekend. This example sports the Weissach Package, magnesium wheels in satin White Gold Metallic, LED headlights, and full bucket seats. Carbon Steel Grey Metallic is originally a VW color, having been a popular color for the MK6/7 Golf GTI. While VW has since (surprisingly) discontinued the color for the MK7.5, it continues to live on at Porsche as an available PTS color, even having been specced by our readers @dhanjisan (.2 GT3), @jesse.m.7 (.2 GT3), @slip911 (2RS), and @mazer327 (2RS). In person, the color is remarkably sharp on the 2RS, and evokes thoughts of Porsche’s Volcano Grey Metallic that is offered on the Leipzig-assembled Macan and Panamera. Many thanks again to Rob @cx502 from MMC for the hospitality. What are your thoughts on this example? #PTSRS

