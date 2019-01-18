Porsche 911 GT2 RS Shows "Widow Maker" Door Entry Sills

autoevolution
We've shown you plenty of Porsche 911 GT2 RS configurations to date. However, thanks to the richness of the Zuffenhausen universe, we can continue to share special specs with you. As it often happens with Neunelfers, the devil is in the details, even if we're talking about a 700 horsepower monster that used to hold the Nurburgring production car lap record.
In fact, one of the most interesting aspects of this rear-engined machine involves its door entry sills. The items, which feature white illumination, spell "kWitwenmacher", which means Widow Maker in German.

Now, while this nickname used to be true for Porsches of the old days, things are different with the 991.2 2RS. Despite the go-fast assets of the RS toy, this is incredibly easy to handle when driven below the limit.

Looking past the said detail, we notice the red accents adorning the cabin of the Porscha, which involve the seats (these are the full bucket units), the steering wheel, the headliner, as well as the air vent slats and various bits and pieces on the doors.Allow us to leave the cabin behind and focus on the exterior of this Zuffenhausen jewel
Then again, the exterior of this German land-to-land missile is also worthy of our attention. The machine features the weight-saving Weissach Package, but not the uber-light magnesium wheels - the thing comes with the standard rims, which feature a black finish, thus matching the dark look of the carbon included in the said W Pack.

The banana-colored calipers signal the presence of PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) hardware, so this supercar is prepared to spend plenty of time on the circuit.

Note that the 2RS sitting before us has recently landed in Paradise Valley Arizona, so, if you happen to be in the area, you might just come across the monster - you have been warned.


 

