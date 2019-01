The tire-burning shenanigans that take place once automotive gathering comes to an end are notorious for the crashes they involve. And the driver of this 991.1 GT3 was nearly involved in such an accident.As the aficionado explains on social media, a wet bit of pavement caused the Neunelfer to demonstrate the pendulum effect, with the car spinning despite the driver's best effort to prevent it from doing so.And here's the gearhead explaining the shenanigan: "Did I mean to do this? No! Wanted to get a little sideways. But didn’t notice the wet pavement before pulling out. Car broke loose much faster than I anticipated. The important part is that I knew how to react to that mishap and get things under control quickly and avoid a “Mustang incident”. I also made sure there was plenty of room just in case,"Fortunately, the man had left enough room for error, so the GT Division toy spun, he could turn the whole thing into a donut. The driver uses the throttle to keep the Neunelfer away from any curb, as you'll be able to notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.And while doing so, the smoking action meant the man could also entertain the audience, as indicated by the soundtrack of the video.While we're talking about this Zuffenhausen toy, we'll also mention its spec, which is showcased in the second post below. The main shade is Dark Blue Metallic, with a set of yellow accents creating a strong contrast.For instance, the said color is used for tech elements such as the brakes (these are carbon-ceramic units), but also for visual bits (check out the wing, the door mirrors and even the headlight washers, along with the GT3 badging on the doors and the rear fascia. And the color can also be found inside the car, where it was used for the seatbelts.