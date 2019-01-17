Blue Origin to Launch New Glenn in 2021 as Most Capable Rocket Available

Chris Harris Drives The 2020 Porsche 911: "I Can't Really Complain"

5 photos With the eight-generation Porsche 911 now among us, the time has come to see how the rear-engined machine feels and we can now bring you a report from Chris Harris.



The journo joined the Porschephile army a long time ago and he doesn't cut cars any slack when behind the wheel, drifting the hell out of them, so many aficionados were curious to see his take on the 992.A Carrera S model is featured in this twelve-minute review, with the Brit throwing the sportscar around on the track.And you'll notice that CH keeps comparing the 2020 Neunelfer to the 991.2 GT3 - as he mentions in the piece of footage showcasing the adventure, he owned a Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package (the car was involved in a crash, as we reported back in November). Now, the comparos involve key areas of the car, such as the steering and the PDK gearbox.For the record, the front track of the Carrera is now as wide as that of the ex-gen GT3, while the PDK gearbox has one extra ratio, for a total of eight forward gears.Harris has also spent some time behind the wheel of Singer 911s recently and with these being as analog as modern 911s get, the switch to the brand new platform musn't been less than simple to navigate.Regardless, we have to once again applaud the car lover for delivering what appears to be an honest review of the Zuffenhausen machine.Now, if you happen to be madly in love with the 992 Porsche 911 , you should know this test also highlights the downs of the German vehicle. Spoiler alert: these spread beyong the cupholder, which seems impossible to use.As Harris explains, the complete take on the car can't land until this is driven on the road. After all, we're talking about a Carrera S here, which should mean that the coupe is more suitable for the road than the circuit.