Urban Bamboo Porsche 911 GT2 RS Showcases $95,000 Chromaflair Paint

14 Jan 2019, 15:59 UTC ·
To those outside the Porschephile realm (or the supercar world, for that matter), the 911 configurator might seem like a massive mystery. And, the deeper one digs into the list of optional extras, the more complicated the situation is to explain. For instance, why would anybody pay the amount of money you can use to buy a brand new 911 Carrera for the paint job of, say, a 911 GT2 RS?
After all, the Nurburgring tamer that is the 2RS already comes with a starting price of around $300,000 (Weissach Package and Magnesium Wheels included), so let's see what could determine a collector to pay EUR82,645 (that's 95,286 at the current exchange rate) for such an attire.

Well, the devil is always in the details with Zuffenhausen and, in this case, we're talking about the Chromaflair color range. The current lineup includes five shades, namely Explosive Gold, Magic Magenta, Python Green, Urban Bamboo, and Shifting Carbon.

These hues change their appearance according to the lighting conditions and the viewing angle, with many describing the shades as opalescent and pearlescent at the same time.

Them there's the exclusivity factor, with forum chat mentioning that the German automotive producer only builds 15 Chromaflair cars each year.

And we can now show you Urban Bamboo thanks to the 911 GT2 RS in the Instagram posts at the bottom of the page.

We're looking at a Weissach Pack car here. The vehicle is waiting for the final bits to be added in front of the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur in Stuttgart (this is the automaker's customization arm) before being shipped to the US (note the yellow side markers).

Now, those of you who are looking to feast their eyes on some other Chromaflair goodies will be reminded that we've already showcased a Python Green 911 Turbo S and an Explosive Gold 911 GT2 RS. And we'll return with the remaining two as soon as we get our keyboards on them.

 

An Exclusive-Porsche-Models first - let me introduce you a very special Porsche 991 GT2 RS. This car is wearing one of the Porsche chromaflair paints - urbanbamboo metallic. It's the same series as the pythongreen 991 Turbo S and limited to 15 cars per year. Only one other car was seen before with this color. We will upload a whole story to those shades very soon but let's enjoy the GT2 RS pics first. The car is located in front of the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur in Stuttgart Zuffenhausen, waiting for its final touches. It features the Weissach Package and the sidemarkers indicate that we are looking at an American car here. Let's hope that the weather will improve and we have the chance to shoot the car once again... All the best, Tobias Exclusive-Porsche-Models #exclusiveporschemodels #epm #porsche #porschepts #pts #ptsrs #chromaflair #porschechromaflair #porscheexclusive #exclusivemanufaktur #pythongreen #urbanbamboo #explosivegold #magicmagenta #shiftingcarbon #911 #gt2 #rs #gt2rs #911gt2rs #porschegt2rs #porschemoment #thereisnosubstitute #timelessmachine #carsofinstagram #0711 #stuttgart #zuffenhausen

A post shared by Exclusive-Porsche-Models (@exclusive_porsche_models) on Jan 13, 2019 at 4:52am PST


 

