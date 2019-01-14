Urban Bamboo Porsche 911 GT2 RS Showcases $95,000 Chromaflair Paint

An Exclusive-Porsche-Models first - let me introduce you a very special Porsche 991 GT2 RS. This car is wearing one of the Porsche chromaflair paints - urbanbamboo metallic. It's the same series as the pythongreen 991 Turbo S and limited to 15 cars per year. Only one other car was seen before with this color. We will upload a whole story to those shades very soon but let's enjoy the GT2 RS pics first. The car is located in front of the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur in Stuttgart Zuffenhausen, waiting for its final touches. It features the Weissach Package and the sidemarkers indicate that we are looking at an American car here. Let's hope that the weather will improve and we have the chance to shoot the car once again... All the best, Tobias Exclusive-Porsche-Models #exclusiveporschemodels #epm #porsche #porschepts #pts #ptsrs #chromaflair #porschechromaflair #porscheexclusive #exclusivemanufaktur #pythongreen #urbanbamboo #explosivegold #magicmagenta #shiftingcarbon #911 #gt2 #rs #gt2rs #911gt2rs #porschegt2rs #porschemoment #thereisnosubstitute #timelessmachine #carsofinstagram #0711 #stuttgart #zuffenhausen

