Urban Bamboo Porsche 911 GT2 RS Showcases $95,000 Chromaflair Paint

After all, the Nurburgring tamer that is the 2RS already comes with a starting price of around $300,000 (Weissach Package and Magnesium Wheels included), so let's see what could determine a collector to pay EUR82,645 (that's 95,286 at the current exchange rate) for such an attire.Well, the devil is always in the details with Zuffenhausen and, in this case, we're talking about the Chromaflair color range. The current lineup includes five shades, namely Explosive Gold, Magic Magenta, Python Green, Urban Bamboo, and Shifting Carbon.These hues change their appearance according to the lighting conditions and the viewing angle, with many describing the shades as opalescent and pearlescent at the same time.Them there's the exclusivity factor, with forum chat mentioning that the German automotive producer only builds 15 Chromaflair cars each year.And we can now show you Urban Bamboo thanks to the 911 GT2 RS in the Instagram posts at the bottom of the page.We're looking at a Weissach Pack car here. The vehicle is waiting for the final bits to be added in front of the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur in Stuttgart (this is the automaker's customization arm) before being shipped to the US (note the yellow side markers).Now, those of you who are looking to feast their eyes on some other Chromaflair goodies will be reminded that we've already showcased a Python Green 911 Turbo S and an Explosive Gold 911 GT2 RS . And we'll return with the remaining two as soon as we get our keyboards on them.