All-White Porsche Cayenne Turbo Shows Clean Spec

Very unique Cayenne Turbo spec. White exterior with matching white wheels and white surface coated brakes. Interior is Graphite Blue/Chalk two-tone Leather with painted white trim. With exception to the white wheels, I’ve ordered three base Cayennes in this configuration and they always sell quicker than a “normal” spec. Those Porsche Surface Coated Brakes (PSCB’s) are new this year. They’re a middle ground between PCCB’s and traditional cast-iron discs. The surface is coated with tungsten-carbide which significantly reduces brake dust. As the pads rub against the disc, that tungsten-carbide layer creates a polishing effect which gradually turns the disc into a mirror. The high gloss white caliper next to the clean, polished mirror-like disc looks really cool.

A post shared by Marcus (@autohausmarcus) on Jan 12, 2019 at 2:15pm PST