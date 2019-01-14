autoevolution

All-White Porsche Cayenne Turbo Shows Clean Spec

While we constantly feature 911 specs, we are now here to highlight a special configuration for a Cayenne. The SUV sitting in front of us is a Cayenne Turbo, with this featuring an all-white spec.
To be more precise, the white finish chosen for the wheels matches the car's main shade, while the white brake calipers allow us to zoom in on the PSCB hardware (that would be the Porsche Surface Coated Brakes).

We're talking about the new tungsten-carbide coat for the cast-iron brake rotors, whose main function is to minimize the amount of brake dust.

And the dealer that brought this high-riding toy to our attention dropped a real-world impression on the said stopping hardware's look: "As the pads rub against the disc, that tungsten-carbide layer creates a polishing effect which gradually turns the disc into a mirror. The high gloss white caliper next to the clean, polished mirror-like disc looks really cool,"

As for the cabin of the Zuffenhausen crossover, this mixes Graphite Blue with Chalk (the latter color is known as Crayon on the Old Continent).

We'll remind you that, since we're talking about the Turbo badge here, the driver gets to control no less than 550 horses.

Speaking of which, while Porsche has confirmed the Turbo S E-Hybrid range-topper, the 680 horsepower speeding tool has yet to arrive - the rumor mill also talks about the 992-generation 911, even though only the "standard" Turbo incarnation of the rear-engined beast has been spied so far.

And the gas-electric Turbo S isn't the only upcoming member of the Cayenne family. That's because the German automotive producer is also preparing to introduce the Cayenne Coupe.

With a self-explanatory name, the upcoming model might make its debut by the end of the year. Meanwhile, here are some Porsche Cayenne spy videos we recently brought to you.


 

