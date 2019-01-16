Porsche Exclusive Panamera GTS Looks Exotic In Mamba Green

autoevolution
When it comes customization, Exclusive Manufaktur is the place to go if we’re talking all things Porsche. This example of the Panamera GTS is one of those customized cars, sporting Mamba Green Metallic paintwork and 21-inch Sport Design wheels painted in satin platinum.
The exclusivity extends to the tinted LED headlights and taillights plus Exclusive Design gear selector, along with the Mamba Green Metallic trim on the dashboard, instrument cluster, and door panels. For some reason or another, Porsche matched the paintwork with brake calipers finished in red and gloss-black caps for the side mirrors.

Take your time to analyze the photographs, and you’ll also notice Canyon Gray safety belts, the Sport Chrono package, gloss-black air vents, and the adaptive air suspension that lowers the ride height over the bone-stock model. All in all, this Panamera GTS stands out in the crowd like a circle in a world of hexagons.

GTS means the long, sculpted hood hides a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, detuned to 454 horsepower and 457 pound-feet of torque. In the Turbo and Turbo S E-Hybrid, this engine develops 542 and 671 horsepower, respectively.

A sporting approach to the Panamera lineage, the GTS retails at $128,300 for the sedan and $134,500 for the Sport Turismo body style. For reference, the Panamera kicks off at $86,300 and the Turbo starts at $151,500 in the United States of America. The most expensive flavor available? That would be the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Executive, which is $196,600 before destination and delivery.

Introduced in 2016 on the MSB vehicle architecture, the second generation of the Panamera is shared with Bentley in the Continental GT, Continental GTC, and Flying Spur. Audi could borrow the MSB for the A9 flagship if this model will ever happen, and there’s talk Lamborghini could bring the Estoque Concept to series production with the help of this platform.

For a handful of years now, Porsche is understood to be working on a mid-engine platform that would underpin a sub-918 Spyder supercar. There’s hearsay Audi and Lamborghini could use this backbone for the successors of the R8 and Huracan, but nothing remotely official has been confirmed by either party in regard to this possibility.
