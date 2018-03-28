autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2018 New York Auto Show  
 

Lamborghini To Add Fourth Model, Coming No Sooner Than 2025

28 Mar 2018, 10:00 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Urus, Huracan, Aventador. These are the models that Lamborghini offers in this day and age. Come 2025, the fourth will be added according to Stefano Domenicali.
20 photos
Lamborghini Estoque ConceptLamborghini Estoque ConceptLamborghini Estoque ConceptLamborghini Estoque Concept1995 Lamborghini Cala concept car1995 Lamborghini Cala concept car1995 Lamborghini Cala concept car1995 Lamborghini Cala concept car1995 Lamborghini Cala concept car1995 Lamborghini Cala concept car1995 Lamborghini Cala concept car1995 Lamborghini Cala concept car1995 Lamborghini Cala concept car1995 Lamborghini Cala concept car1995 Lamborghini Cala concept car1995 Lamborghini Cala concept car1995 Lamborghini Cala concept car1995 Lamborghini Cala concept car1995 Lamborghini Cala concept car
Speaking to Motoring, the head honcho of the Raging Bull made it clear that “we’re going to think of introducing another model… but in the second part [of the decade] – 2025 to 2030 – in that range.” The former team principal of Scuderia Ferrari explains this decision with growth. Unless Lamborghini sells more cars per year, there can’t be a case for the fourth member of the range.

Another big question regarding the newcomer is positioning. Where will it slot? There have been reports of a sub-Huracan supercar, as well as the return of the Miura. There’s even talk of an all-electric sports sedan riding on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) that’s being developed as we speak by Porsche and Audi.

When asked about positioning, Domenicali replied: “Still under discussion. We see a lot of competitors attacking for the lower side of it… But we still have the time to discuss.” Read what you will into these words, but there’s no mistaking the Volkswagen Group wants to see the sales volume grow before green-lighting the fourth model.

Over the course of 2017, Lamborghini delivered more than 3,800 cars all around the world. The introduction of the Urus will see the volume balloon to 5,000 vehicles. In 2019, when the SUV's production line at the Sant’Agata Bolognese plant will be at full capacity, the Italian automaker expects to hit a sales figure of 7,500.

In the long run, Domenicali told the publication that he sees Lamborghini moving 10,000 cars per year. That’s bold when you think about it, more so if you consider the Gallardo sold 14,022 examples over the course of a decade. To this day, the Gallardo is the best-selling Lamborghini ever made. The Huracan is catching up, though, already numbering in the 10,000s.

On that note, what would you like the fourth Lamborghini model to be? Perhaps something inspired by the Estoque Concept (pictured)?
Lamborghini Estoque concept Lamborghini sedan production Stefano Domenicali
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Booth Girls Have Cooties How to Tow a Trailer QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
The Immortal ICE King Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
LAMBORGHINI models:
LAMBORGHINI UrusLAMBORGHINI Urus Medium SUVLAMBORGHINI Aventador S RoadsterLAMBORGHINI Aventador S Roadster ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan PerformanteLAMBORGHINI Huracan Performante ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 Spyder (RWD)LAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 Spyder (RWD) ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 (RWD)LAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 (RWD) ExoticAll LAMBORGHINI models  
 
 