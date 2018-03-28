Lamborghini To Add Fourth Model, Coming No Sooner Than 2025

Urus, Huracan, Aventador. These are the models that Lamborghini offers in this day and age. Come 2025, the fourth will be added according to Stefano Domenicali.
Speaking to Motoring, the head honcho of the Raging Bull made it clear that “we’re going to think of introducing another model… but in the second part [of the decade] – 2025 to 2030 – in that range.” The former team principal of Scuderia Ferrari explains this decision with growth. Unless Lamborghini sells more cars per year, there can’t be a case for the fourth member of the range.
Another big question regarding the newcomer is positioning. Where will it slot? There have been reports of a sub-Huracan supercar, as well as the return of the Miura. There’s even talk of an all-electric sports sedan riding on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) that’s being developed as we speak by Porsche and Audi.
When asked about positioning, Domenicali replied: “Still under discussion. We see a lot of competitors attacking for the lower side of it… But we still have the time to discuss.” Read what you will into these words, but there’s no mistaking the Volkswagen Group wants to see the sales volume grow before green-lighting the fourth model.
Over the course of 2017, Lamborghini delivered more than 3,800 cars all around the world. The introduction of the Urus will see the volume balloon to 5,000 vehicles. In 2019, when the SUV's production line at the Sant’Agata Bolognese plant will be at full capacity, the Italian automaker expects to hit a sales figure of 7,500.
In the long run, Domenicali told the publication that he sees Lamborghini moving 10,000 cars per year. That’s bold when you think about it, more so if you consider the Gallardo sold 14,022 examples over the course of a decade. To this day, the Gallardo is the best-selling Lamborghini ever made. The Huracan is catching up, though, already numbering in the 10,000s.
On that note, what would you like the fourth Lamborghini model to be? Perhaps something inspired by the Estoque Concept (pictured)?
