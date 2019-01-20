Racing Yellow 2020 Porsche 911 Looks Bewitching In the Snow

In fact, these photos remind us of what is one of the most important assets that allow the Porsche to dominate its competition. We're referring to the practicality of the machine.
Form the fact that, unlike typical sportscar or supercars, the 911 comes with a 2+2 layout, to the way in which the Porscha drives, this is a machine that can easily be cast in the role of a daily driver.
With the 992 generation, Zuffenhausen has made the rear-engined machine even more manageable. Of course, we can only talk about the Carrera S and Carrera 4S, along with their Cabriolet incarnations, as these are the only ones released to date.
Speaking of which, we'll remind you that we recently featured a 2020 Porsche 911 review that saw Chris Harris grabbing the wheel. The shenanigan took place on the track and, as the British aficionado, we're still waiting for the road test of the toy.
The eight-generation family will become richer in the coming months, with the German automotive producer set to introduce the base Carrera models soon.
And if we look towards the end of the year (or perhaps towards the first half of 2020), things become even more interesting. That's because we'll get to see Porsche introducing the new 911 Turbo and 911 GT3.
Both models have been spied since last year and are currently in their advanced testing stages (check out the stories behind the links for more details and spy material).
