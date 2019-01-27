Tuned Hellcat Drag Races Modded Corvette Z06, Driver Ruins The Day

And we are now here to bring you a sprinting confrontation that involves the Z06 and the Hellcat. Note that both slabs of America had been modded, albeit to different extents.Since the Challenger Hellcat brings the simpler approach, we'll start with the muscle car. You see, we're looking at a six-speed manual example here, with this having received a tune.As for the 'Vette, the supercar has been gifted with a cold air intake, high-flow catalytic converters, a pulley upgrade, an x-pipe exhaust and methanol injection.Unfortunately, the aficionados behind the wheel skipped the safety of the drag strip. And thei street race was even riskier considering the low temperature. As such, we're asking you not to use this as an example and head for the track when the hooning urges kick in.Returning to the battle, the Hellcat and the Corvette Z06 went for a rolling start, kicking things off at 60 mph. The drivers went for the good old three-honk method.Now, the driver of the Chevy wasn't quite ready for the race - the Corvette, which features an eight-speed automatic, can be heard downshifting after the start of the race. So the supercar was probably in automatic mode instead of manual.And while this meant the Z06 initally got left behind by the Hellcat, the driver of the Dodge kept hit foot down, which means the two had enough time to notice what happens when the Corvette gets to do its thing.P.S.L If you happen to be in a hurry and wish to skip the YouTube chit-chat, you should know that the racing action awaits you at the 4:30 point of the clip.