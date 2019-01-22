Ford GT Drag Races Dodge Demon, The Struggle Is Desperate

Despite multiple owners of the 2018 Ford GT having taken delivery of their supercars, we can't say we've seen enough drag races that involve the Blue Oval halo car. Well, we're here to address that and it's all thanks to an adventure that sees the FGT duking it out with a Dodge Demon.

4 photos



Then again, none of that matter when this pair is out sprinting, with the delight reaching sky-high levels.



"So, how did the two fight, we hear you asking?" Well, we're glad to answer that question, since their battle was as fair as possible. And that's because the



As such, the factor that determined the winner was the trap speed delivered at the end of the run. So while the two competitors might have different ways of handling things, we need to keep an eye on their maximum velocity.



Fortunately, the piece of footage documenting the run, which can be found at the bottom of the page, includes the mph numbers for both the Mopar king and the Ford Performance top dog.



Note that the Demon had left its factory rubber behind in favor of Mickey Thompson drag-friendly tires, while packing the goodies from the Demon crate (think: 840 hp and skinny front wheels), but it still had all the seats. As for the GT, the EcoBoost supercar was used in its Vmax mode, meaning that the wing was down and the suspension was lowered.



P.S.: If you're in a hurry, you should know that the racing action starts at the 5:21 point of the video.



