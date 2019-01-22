McLaren 720S with Turbo Upgrade Drops Amazing 189 MPH 1/2-Mile Run

The McLaren 720S has already proved it can outgun all its supercar rivals in terms of drag racing and even punch into supercar territory. However, there are owners who only sees this as an extra reason for modding the car and that's when the sprinting numbers become truly serious.
We've brought along a fresh example of this, which features a Stage Three 720S that has delivered stunning performance while attending a drag racing event.
The Woking animal we're talking about has been gifted with the said Stage Three upgrade by aftermarket developer DME. And we have to mention that the most important part of the adventure comes from the aftermarket turbos. And while we're not aware of the exact output of the thing, its mph numbers speak for themselves.
A recent half-mile event allowed the British-built, American-tuned supercar to fully stretch its mechanical legs. To be more precise, the mid-engined toy managed to go all the way to 189.87 mph. For the record, any 1/2-mile run that comes close to 190 mph is worth dreaming about.
The adventure of the McLaren 720S is highlighted in the Instagram post below and while the data showcased in the post talks about a 186.8 mph trap speed, an update introduces the velocity number we mentioned above.
Note that no risk was taken, with every inch of the half-mile run being important. For instance, as you'll be able to notice in the image we have here, the 720S used tire warmers, so it could get off the line as quickly as possible.
Speaking of which, there are developers out there who bypass Mclaren's systems, allowing the 720S to pull burnouts, but this seems like it's not healthy for the transmission. Nevertheless, here's such a Macca warming up its rear tires at the drag strip, with the stunt resulting in plenty of tire smoke.
