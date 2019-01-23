autoevolution
Hellcat Drag Races 2018 Mustang GT, Street Fight Is a Struggle

This is an awesome time to be a muscle car aficionados, with modern-day members of the genre being even spicier than the machines that started the madness back in the day. And with Detroit's Big Three releasing one muscle toy after another, it's enough to look around in traffic to see these beasts.
Their drivers sometimes choose to ignore the safety and the prepped surface of the drag strip, putting their machines to work in traffic. And this is how we end up with street races like the one that brought us here.

As most shenanigans of the kind, this race takes place on the highway, with the muscle cars duking it out at night and using a rolling start.

The piece of footage at the bottom of the page documents the run and, as you'll get to notice in the clip, there was a group of go-fast behemoths that had come out to play.

Nevertheless, this stunt is focused on a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat and a 2018 Ford Mustang GT. Note that their drivers had gifted the vehicles with small mods, all in the effort of enjoying that extra bit of performance.

To be more precise, the Mustang's Gen 3 Coyote had been gifted with an aggressive cam profile, while the ten-speed automatic tranny of the machine did wonders for the sprinting confrontation.

When it came to the Hellcat, this had been gifted with a muffler delete, which meant its supercharged HEMI could deliver a bit of extra power and scream violently.

Note that the Dodge Challenger Hellcat was the manual kind, so the driver had to stay on top of his game throughout the race.

P.S.: Please don't use the stunt we have here as an example and head for the drag strip when the hooning urges happen to kick in, okay?

