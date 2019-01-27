1,000 HP McLaren 720S Drag Races Stock 720S, Wheelspin Is Hell

Those of you who are tuned into our drag racing tales might be familiar to the thousand-horsepower McLaren 720S sitting before us now. After all, we're talking about the example of the Woking supercar that set a world record in the half-mile sprint, managing to go all the way to 191 mph, as we previously discussed.

4 photos



Fortunately, the half-mile event that saw the modded Macca hitting the trap speed mentioned above also involved a race against a factory stock example of the 720S.



Last time we discussed the car, we knew this featured a turbo upgrade, but we weren't sure of its exact output. Well, thanks to the fresh video at the bottom of the page, we can now talk about the new numbers delivered by the 4.0-liter V8.



During a recent dyno visit, the V8 showed it could deliver 882 horsepower and 713 lb-ft of twist, but keep in mind these are the figures at the rear wheels, which is why we reached the crankshaft hp approximation described above.



To be more precise, the V8 heart of the Macca uses a Pure Turbo upgrade, a decatted exhaust, as well as ECU work.



Then again, having a thousand horsepower is one thing and putting it down is another thing. As such, the gym-visiting McLaren had serious trouble keeping the posterior in line while racing the stock



Note that the two duked it out on two separate occasions - if you happen to be in a hurry, you should know the sprinting action kicks off at the 5:15 point of the clip.



And while we might've showcased the velocity appetite of the British-built, American-built toy, this was shown in isolation. So we are now back on the topic, as we want to answer a key question: just how fast is the tuned car compared to the stock 720S?Fortunately, the half-mile event that saw the modded Macca hitting the trap speed mentioned above also involved a race against a factory stock example of the 720S.Last time we discussed the car, we knew this featured a turbo upgrade, but we weren't sure of its exact output. Well, thanks to the fresh video at the bottom of the page, we can now talk about the new numbers delivered by the 4.0-liter V8.During a recent dyno visit, the V8 showed it could deliver 882 horsepower and 713 lb-ft of twist, but keep in mind these are the figures at the rear wheels, which is why we reached the crankshaft hp approximation described above.To be more precise, the V8 heart of the Macca uses a Pure Turbo upgrade, a decatted exhaust, as well aswork.Then again, having a thousand horsepower is one thing and putting it down is another thing. As such, the gym-visiting McLaren had serious trouble keeping the posterior in line while racing the stock 720S Note that the two duked it out on two separate occasions - if you happen to be in a hurry, you should know the sprinting action kicks off at the 5:15 point of the clip.