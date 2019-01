ECU

Of course, there will always be owners who seek to extract even more performance out the Neunelfer, which is where aftermarket developers step into the scene. And we can now bring you a brilliant example of this.We're referring to a 991.2-gen Turbo S that has been gifted with solid mods, with the machine having been recently tested via drag racing. Alas, the said testing involved battling on the street.To be more precise, the Porscha duked it out with a Lamborghini Huracan Performante , which came in factory stock form. As such, the Raging Bull had 640 ponies to fight the German tool.As you'll get to see in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, the two went for the usual one-two-three rolling start. In fact, we've added two social media posts below, so you can get angles from both supercars.When it comes to the work done to the twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six of the 911, a recent dyno run showed that the unit can deliver 797 hp and 684 lb-ft of twist at the rear wheels. And with the said values describing the output at the rear wheels, this means the crankshaft output of the thing sits anywhere between 850 and 900 ponies.Note that the Porsche 911 Turbo S probably wasn't in its topsetup during the said race, as it's only mentioned that it ran on the pump gas setup.As is the case with many battles of the kind, the aural side can be just as important as the visual one. And this is where the naturally aspirated V10 of the Sant'Agata Bolognese beast dominates the arena.