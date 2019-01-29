Bentley Bentayga Drag Races Golf GTI, The Gap Is Hilarious

The Bentley Bentayga and the Volkswagen Golf GTI might be under the Volkswagen Group umbrella, but these two have few things in common. After all, one is a super-SUV, while the other is a hot hatch that's become a synonym for the genre's FWD side. So why would anybody drag race the two?

4 photos



As such, the Bentley and the



Sure, the SUV is considerably heavier than the compact, but the first, which is the "standard" W12 model, comes with 600 hp, while the latter only packs 230 horses. Then there's the fact that the Bentley plays the all-paw card.



Now, we don't want to disclose the 1,320 feet numbers of the two go-fast tools, since these await you in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.



Nevertheless, we can let it slip that the



As for the reaction times of the drivers, which were rather close anyway, keep in mind these don't count as far as the said numbers are concerned since the clock doesn't start ticking before the vehicle gets off the line.



Well, there are multiple answers to the question above, with the most likely one being "for the fun of it". Then again, there's something better to do than discussing the matter, namely watching the Bentayga and the GTI duking it out. Fortunately, the drivers of the two decided to keep things on the safe side, which is why they headed for the drag strip.As such, the Bentley and the Vee-Dub went for the good old quarter-mile battle, with the prepped surface of the track perhaps giving the driver of the Golf a bit of hope regarding a quick takeoff.Sure, theis considerably heavier than the compact, but the first, which is the "standard" W12 model, comes with 600 hp, while the latter only packs 230 horses. Then there's the fact that the Bentley plays the all-paw card.Now, we don't want to disclose the 1,320 feet numbers of the two go-fast tools, since these await you in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.Nevertheless, we can let it slip that the Bentley Bentayga delivered the kind of performance one would expect from the Crewe machine. As for the Golf GTI, this actually did a bit better than expected, which might just mean the thing packs a few mods.As for the reaction times of the drivers, which were rather close anyway, keep in mind these don't count as far as the said numbers are concerned since the clock doesn't start ticking before the vehicle gets off the line.