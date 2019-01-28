Tuned BMW M4 Drag Races Porsche 911 GT3 RS, The Struggle Is Serious

Despite BMW and Porsche playing in different leagues, the rivalry between the two German brands is alive and kicking. And you can now check out an example of this, one that comes from the street, involving an M4 and 911 GT3 RS.

When it comes to the Bimmer, the twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six heart of the coupe comes with a custom ECU map and sips on a mix involving 100 RON gas and ten liters of E85, among others. As such, the engine has jumped from 430 to 570 horsepower, while the driver can now play with a meaty 800 Nm of twist.



Note that both German missiles come with dual-clutch transmissions. Nevertheless, the aggressive PDK setup of the



Nevertheless, the noticeable output difference between the two six-cylinder units has to show its effects somehow. And you'll get to see the full effect of that thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page - the BMW M4 was cast in the role of a camera car.



In fact, the drivers of the Porsche and the BMW were so eager to see which car is quicker that they battled on two separate occasions. Alas, these hooners decided to battle on the street.



As such, we're asking you not to take the adventure we have here as an example and head for the track when the right pedal urges happen to kick in.



