Man Drives 3 Miles With Another Man on The Hood of His Infiniti FX

28 Jan 2019, 11:45 UTC ·
by
Today’s lesson of why it’s never a good idea to jump in front of a car, in the hope of preventing the driver from fleeing, comes from an incident on the Massachusetts Turnpike. Luckily, no one was hurt.
The incident took place on Friday and involved 2 drivers who initially got into a minor fender bender. 65-year-old Richard Kamrowski claims that 37-year-old Mark Fitzgerald got into his lane and side-swept it, so they both pulled over to evaluate the damage and talk.

And that’s when trouble started: Fitzgerald got back into his car, a white Infiniti FX and tried to drive off. Thinking he could force him to stay at the scene, Kamrowski got in front of his car, which is when Fitzgerald hit the gas and drove off – with Kamrowski on the hood.

Kamrowski estimates the SUV traveled like that with him clinging for his life about 3 miles, during which time he reached speeds of 70 mph.

“I thought he was going to run over me and I don’t know I don’t think he stopped he just kept going fast then slow, fast then slow trying to get me to slide off and I wasn’t getting off the car,” he told the media after he was released from custody.

The SUV came to a halt when fellow motorists boxed him in, and one driver came out with a gun and forced Fitzgerald to come out of the car. Troopers arrived on the scene then and arrested the 2 drivers. The man with the gun had a legal permit for it and he won’t be facing charges.

Though Fitzgerald refused to talk to the press, he was heard telling police that Kamrowski had used his own water bottle to smash his windshield, which is why he wanted to drive off. Not that this is an excuse for driving off with a man on the hood, but it does point that both parties contributed to the escalation of this road rage incident.

